Meet the Indian photographer who covered Priyanka-Nick's wedding

Last updated on: December 04, 2018 11:39 IST

He made it to GQ's 50 Most Influential Young Indians' list.

Photographs: Courtesy Joseph Radhik/Instagram

Meet Joseph Radhik. He is the creative coach at Stories By Joseph Radhik, the team behind those stunning mehendi and sangeet pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding.

The talented wedding photographer found a mention in GQ's 50 Most Influential Young Indians' list.

'Thankfully, I didn't have to give a thank you speech on stage,' he writes on Instagram.

'But if I had to, it'd be to thank my parents and family for letting me go off the beaten path of an engineer and business school graduate.

'To push me to do what I love and for always being there.

He adds: 'Who'd have thought that being a wedding photographer would get me here!'

Stories By Joseph Radhik have a long list of celebrity weddings to their credit -- Priyanka-Nick, Anushka Sharma -Virat Kohli, and Naga Chaitanya - Samantha Akkineni, just to name a few.

Scroll down to take a look at some of their stunning celeb wedding pics.

Priyanka and Nick's sangeet. Joseph captioned the pic: 'That moment when the sangeet wraps up and everyone jumps on stage for a final move. Photography is all about capturing that one tiny moment, isn't it?'

Joseph writes: 'Photographing Indian weddings is one of the coolest jobs on this planet, and we are always grateful to be a part of so much love and happiness for so many days in a year.'



Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's wedding.

A shot from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding.