Recipe: Macher Jhol/Bengali Fish Curry

The use of river fish and mustard oil gives Bengali fish curries their signature outstanding flavour. A daily curry is easy to cook up and can be made in less than half an hour.

Saurab Paul Chowdhury, who runs Fish Pond, an outlet, in Faridabad, providing Bengali takeaway and seafood, explains that the wonder of Bengali cuisine is in its quality of being able to balance flavours. "Mustard, coconut, and various spices come together in harmony to create dishes that are both comforting and exciting."

He adds that the dishes of Bengali "evoke nostalgia and satisfy the palate in unique ways."

Chowdhury offers his recipe forMacher Jhol or a basic but tasty Bengali fish curry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Mahakalxx

Macher Jhol

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

4 pieces fish, rohu or katla

2 potatoes, peeled, cut into wedges

1 tomato, chopped

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder + extra for marinating the fish

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tej patta or bay leaf

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

2 green chillies, slit lengthwise

2 tbsp mustard oil

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Water

Method