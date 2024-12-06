Recipe: Macher Jhol/Bengali Fish Curry

The use of river fish and mustard oil gives Bengali fish curries their signature outstanding flavour. A daily curry is easy to cook up and can be made in less than half an hour.
Saurab Paul Chowdhury, who runs Fish Pond, an outlet, in Faridabad, providing Bengali takeaway and seafood, explains that the wonder of Bengali cuisine is in its quality of being able to balance flavours. "Mustard, coconut, and various spices come together in harmony to create dishes that are both comforting and exciting."
He adds that the dishes of Bengali "evoke nostalgia and satisfy the palate in unique ways."
Chowdhury offers his recipe forMacher Jhol or a basic but tasty Bengali fish curry.
Macher Jhol
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
- 4 pieces fish, rohu or katla
- 2 potatoes, peeled, cut into wedges
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder + extra for marinating the fish
- 1 tsp red chilly powder
- 1 tej patta or bay leaf
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin powder
- 2 green chillies, slit lengthwise
- 2 tbsp mustard oil
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- Water
Method
- Marinate the fish pieces with a pinch of turmeric and the salt.
Keep aside for 10 minutes.
- Heat the mustard oil in a saucepan or frying pan over medium heat till smoking.
Fry the fish lightly on both sides.
Keep aside.
- In the same pan, add the cumin seeds and the bay leaf.
Once the mustard seeds splutter, add the potatoes and fry for a few minutes.
Add the chopped tomatoes, turmeric, red chilly powder, cumin powder.
Fry until the tomatoes soften.
Add some water and bring the mixture to a boil.
Then add the fried fish and slit green chilies.
Simmer for 10-12 minutes until the fish is cooked and the potatoes are soft.
Adjust the consistency of the gravy.
- Serve with steamed rice.