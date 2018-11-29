Why Priyanka should settle abroad after marriage

Last updated on: November 29, 2018 12:18 IST

Astro-numerologist Sanjay Jumaani looks up the numbers for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to wed in Jodhpur a couple of days from now. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

In 2005, astro-numerologist Sanjay Jumaani, in an interview to Filmfare magazine, predicted that 'Priyanka Chopra would get married in her 36th year'.

Thirteen years later, Priyanka is getting married to Nick Jonas.

And guess what? She turned 36 in July.

As the Quantico star gets ready to tie the knot, Rediff.com's Divya Nair spoke to Sanjay Jumaani to find out what's in store for Priyanka and Nick.

According to Jumaani, it all has to do with the number 9.

Career

Priyanka Chopra was 18 (1+8 = 9) when she became Ms World.

She gave Fashion and Dostana in her 27th (9) year which established her place as a top Bollywood actor.

Nine, Mars that governed her has worked wonders for her.

The year 36 (9) was perfect for the year of marriage as 27 (9) was too early for her considering since she is very ambitious.

"Number '9' bearing people are governed by Mars, a fiery planet that we can see from the naked eye. This prompts them into leading from the front."

"Such people cannot play second fiddle. Like they say men are from Mars, she'll certainly be the woman on top."

"People who are Number 9 are fighters in all the aspects. They are forceful and fierce. They do well as leaders or in position of authority. No wonder, these qualities incline them sooner or later towards politics."

Jumaani has also indicated that Priyanka would indulge in politics in or around her 45th year.

Relationship

Some of Priyanka's best camaraderie on screen was with fellow number 9 Akki (Akshay Kumar), who happens to be a Virgo, like Nick Jonas (born September 16).

Priyanka is a water sign and Nick is an Earth sign and hence the two get along really well.

The two have one thing in common. Nick adds to 2 and Priyanka's nickname PC also adds to 2.

Health

The couple are governed by 2 (Moon) and 7 (Neptune). Both these planets are related to mental space which may cause mood swings.

Jumaani advises yoga, pranayam and meditation for Nick while Priyanka should focus on yoga and exercises to keep.

He also had a word of advice for Nick.

"Nick should be wary of Priyanka's dominating, straight forward and impulsive nature," he said.

Future

"Priyanka is a water sign and such people travel a lot and do very well when they are away from place of birth."

"Being an army officer's daughter, she has been travelling often and did extremely well building her foundation in Mumbai, which adds up to 9 and is surrounded by water too. No wonder she won the Miss World pageant abroad."