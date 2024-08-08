PPF Remains Relevant in New Tax Regime

'PPF carries minimal risk.'

'Its fixed-income nature allows investors to diversify their portfolios.'

The government expects investments in small savings instruments, especially Public Provident Fund (PPF), to plummet sharply in 2024-2025 with over 70 per cent of taxpayers gravitating to the new tax regime, where they will not be eligible for the Section 80C tax deduction.

Should investors opting for the new tax regime invest in PPF, purely for its merits as an investment product?

PPF remains attractive even without the Section 80 C deduction.

High, tax-free returns

"The tax-free return of 7.1 per cent is very attractive. While the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) offers a higher return of 8.25 per cent which is tax-free for contributions up to Rs 2.5 lakh, it terminates upon retirement. PPF can be extended for life," says Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi registered investment advisor.

Since PPF is a government-backed scheme, it offers full capital protection and guaranteed, risk-free return.

"PPF carries minimal risk. Its fixed-income nature allows investors to diversify their portfolios," says Jinal Mehta, founder, Beyond Learning Finance.

PPF becomes flexible after the initial 15-year maturity period ends. It can be extended in blocks of five years. Extensions can happen without or with contribution.

"If the account is extended without contribution (the default option), your money compounds tax-free and you can withdraw any amount from the account whenever you like," says Raghaw.

An investor who extends the account with contribution can make only one withdrawal in each financial year.

"Over the next five years, the investor can withdraw up to 60 per cent of the balance at the end of the financial year in which the account was extended," says Raghaw.

These features, according to him, make PPF a good pension instrument.

Low on liquidity

The long maturity period acts as a deterrent, especially for younger investors who desire liquidity.

"However, partial withdrawals are allowed beginning from the sixth financial year following the original subscription period," says Mehta.

One can't invest beyond Rs 1.5 lakh in each account in a financial year. No monetary limit exists in mutual funds or the National Pension System (NPS).

Non-resident Indians and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) cannot invest in PPF.

Should existing investors continue?

Existing investors should continue with their PPF accounts even if they lose the Section 80C benefit.

"The reason is tax efficiency: PPF interest income and maturity amount are tax-free. If you invest in other fixed-income instruments like fixed deposits or debt mutual funds, you have to pay taxes every year or at the time of withdrawal," says Ajay Pruthi, founder, plnr.in.

Investors in the 30 per cent tax bracket would have to earn a 30 per cent higher pre-tax return in other fixed-income instruments to match PPF's return, Pruthi says, which is difficult.

Should youngsters open an account?

Mrin Agarwal, founder-director, Finsafe says young investors with the requisite investment horizon and a conservative profile should definitely go for PPF.

The low liquidity in PPF acts as a deterrent for some younger investors. But the lock-in can be an advantage. It prevents impulsive withdrawal of funds and aids long-term savings," says Pruthi.

Younger investors should first build an emergency corpus and then invest for short-term goals.

"Thereafter, if they have money left, they can use PPF to allocate to the fixed-income portion of their long-term portfolio," says Raghaw.

They should start their PPF accounts at the earliest, Raghaw adds, even without the Section 80C benefit, to get past the 15-year maturity period as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com