Top 5 Fastest Growing Stocks in 2025

Equity markets in India witnessed a growing momentum through late 2024 and into 2025. Backed by strong corporate earnings and sectoral tailwinds, sectors like banking, NBFCs, green energy, and electric mobility have been leading the charge. Several companies have outperformed their peers in terms of revenue growth, profitability, and stock performance.

To help you ride the growth trajectory of India’s equity markets, we have curated the top five fastest-growing stocks that hold an impressive upside. If you’re planning to build a sound portfolio and capitalize on the growth of these leading institutions, it’s time you watch these stocks.

List of High-Growth Stocks to Watch Out For

Here are the fastest-growing stocks that you should watch out for in 2025.

Stock (Latest Details) CMP (In INR) Market Cap (In INR Crore) Ather Energy Ltd. 319.40 11,896 Waaree Energies 2,818.10 80,959 Hexaware Technologies Ltd 835.10 50,749 Olectra Greentech 1,158.00 9,505 Vishal Mega Mart 125.36 57,633

1. Ather Energy Ltd.

With supportive policies from the government and growing awareness of sustainable commuting, the two-wheeler market in India is gaining sharp traction. As an EV manufacturer, Ather Energy is gaining sharp traction, capitalizing on this momentum.

In Q4 FY25, Ather posted a revenue of INR 676.1 crore, marking a strong 29% Y-o-Y rise from 523.4 crore. Its net losses narrowed 17% to 234.4 crore, demonstrating the strong performance of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

Ather is currently scaling up the production of the family-centric Rizta scooter, which made up 57% of its volume in FY25. The company increased its deliveries to 155,394 units, a 42% rise, to strengthen its production capacity.

Developments in distribution and operation efficiency position Ather Energy as a resilient contender amid the two-wheeler EV revolution in India.

2. Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies is the largest solar PV module manufacturer in India, with a 12 GW capacity. The company experienced significant growth in Q4FY25, reporting a 37.69% Y-o-Y increase in revenue to INR 41.41 billion and a 35.63% rise in net profit, reaching INR 4.75 billion.

In October 2024, the company launched its IPO, which was oversubscribed 76 times. The stock price was listed at a 66% premium over its issue price. Waaree Energies has also expanded to international markets and plans for a 3 GW manufacturing facility in the US. The Waaree Energies share price at present is around INR 2,818.10.

The company plans to establish a 6 GW manufacturing facility in Orissa for solar cells, ingot wafers, and PV modules. The company also plans to acquire Kamath Transformers for INR 293 crore, which will strengthen its position in the energy sector.

3. Hexaware Technologies Ltd

As a part of the IT services sector in India, Hexaware Technologies is actively responding to the soaring demand for automation, digital transformation, and outsourcing. With efficient execution and the strategic addition of clients, this stock is poised for growth.

In Q4 FY25, the consolidated net sales of Hexaware recorded a 16.7% Y-o-Y growth to INR 3,207.9 crore. Net profit also witnessed a rise of 17.02%, at INR 327.2 crore.

For the full fiscal year, the operating revenue of Hexaware reached INR 6,288.7 crore in FY25, up by 26.2% from FY24. Also, a higher EBITDA of INR 1,905 crore, which rose 19.81% Y-o-Y in FY25, also helped in expanding margins, reinforcing the strong operational momentum of the company.

Hexaware’s client mix improved with the addition of a new $100 million-plus account and four $20 million-plus accounts, diversifying its revenue streams. The company is also focusing on automation. With this mix of expansion and strong cost-control policies, Hexaware is on a growth trajectory in 2025.

4. Olectra Greentech

Olectra Greentech delivered a phenomenal 1734.59% return to investors in the last five years, and continues to be on the watch list. The company reported a 39% Y-o-Y increase in profit in the last quarter of FY25. It also recorded a 67% surge in the deliveries of electric vehicles. This impacted Olectra Greentech share price positively. The order book of the company included 10,022 electric buses, which reflects strong demand.

In April this year, the company secured an INR 424 crore order from Himachal Road Transport Corporation for 297 electric buses. Also, it bagged an INR 4,000 crore contract from BrihanMumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking for 2,400 electric buses.

Olectra Greentech has also introduced the Blade Battery technology, which enhances both range and safety, and can help expand its portfolio.

5. Vishal Mega Mart

Thanks to the rising disposable incomes in tier‑2 and tier‑3 cities, the value-retail chain in India is rapidly expanding. Vishal Mega Mart is capitalizing on this trend with aggressive store expansion.

In the last financial quarter, Q4 FY25, the company recorded a 23% surge in revenue from operations, which soared to INR 2,548 crore. Its net profit for the quarter also increased by 88%, reaching INR 115 crore. Same-store sales grew 13.7% against 10.5%, which reflects a consistent growth in demand among customers.

With 85 new outlets added in the last financial year, the total number of stores currently stands at 696 across 458 cities. Most importantly, Vishal Mega Mart remains debt-free and has been included in the FTSE Global Mid Cap Index, a move likely to attract international capital.

With a strong store footprint and inclusion in the index, the company is well-positioned to capture the rising value-retail wave in India.

Conclusion

With the market gaining back its bullish momentum, investing in these fast-growing stocks can strengthen your portfolio in 2025. However, consider your risk appetite and create a well-balanced portfolio that can define your financial resilience in the years to come.