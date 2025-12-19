OnePlus 15 Now Available With 7300mAh Battery

The OnePlus 15 has a starting tag of ₹72,999 and boasts a lightning-fast 165 Hz screen refresh for an effortlessly fluid viewing experience.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy: OnePlus

1. Display

The OnePlus 15 showcases a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with crisp QHD+ clarity, delivering vivid visuals and impeccable detail.

Certified with TÜV Rheinland's Intelligent Eye Care 5.0, the screen is thoughtfully engineered to ease visual fatigue, featuring handy additions such as Eye Comfort Reminder and Eye Comfort Gaming Mode for a gentler, strain-free viewing experience even during long hours of use.

2. Processor

It runs on the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, ensuring blistering performance and seamless multitasking.

3. Camera

When it comes to photography, the OnePlus 15 packs an impressive trio on the rear -- a 50 MP primary lens, a 50 MP telephoto unit, and a 50 MP ultra-wide shooter.

On the front sits a 32 MP Sony IMX709 camera with autofocus, ready to capture crisp, well-lit selfies every single time.

4. Massive Storage

The handset offers lightning-fast UFS 4.1 storage of up to 512 GB, ensuring ample space for all your apps, media and memories. It's paired with either 12 GB of LPDDR5X Ultra or 16 GB of LPDDR5X Ultra Plus RAM, delivering effortless multitasking and silky-smooth performance no matter how demanding the task.

5. IP Rating

The device is built to endure the elements, boasting IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications. These ratings ensure robust protection against dust, water submersion.





6. Dimensions And Build

The Sand Storm edition of the OnePlus 15 strikes a fine balance between elegance and strength, measuring just 0.81 cm in thickness and weighing 211 gm.

7. Battery

Fuelled by a massive 7,300mAh battery, the OnePlus 15 keeps you powered through the day and beyond. When it's time to recharge, the 120W wired charging and 50W wireless support ensure you are back to full power in no time.