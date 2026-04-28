NPS Investors: Pick Fund Managers Wisely

Since this is a long-term investment, investors must do their homework and choose a fund manager carefully.

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IMAGE: Reviewing pension portfolio.

Currently 10 pension fund managers manage the funds of subscribers in the National Pension System (NPS).

Another one, PPFAS Asset Management, has received approval to begin operations soon, which will take the number up to 11.

Since this is a long-term investment, investors must do their homework and choose a fund manager carefully.

Regulations allow subscribers to choose up to three different fund managers for the four asset classes available.

Key Points NPS investors can choose up to three fund managers across asset classes, making careful selection crucial for long-term returns.

Equity fund selection should focus on consistent returns, diversification, benchmark performance, and reasonable fund management fees.

Corporate bond funds require strong credit risk management to ensure stable returns without compromising credit quality.

Government securities funds depend on interest rate sensitivity, requiring investors to align maturity profiles with risk tolerance.

Investors should review annually, avoid short-term reactions, and switch managers only after consistent underperformance over years.

NPS Fund Manager Selection

Selecting Fund E

Investors should consider several factors while selecting an equity fund (E) manager. The first is returns.

"Look for consistency in returns across periods ranging from six months to 10 years," says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Check how the fund has performed against its benchmark.

Those who have access to advisors should ask them to calculate the rolling returns of these funds and use that as an assessment criterion.

Next, examine portfolio concentration for each fund (available in portfolio disclosures of individual pension fund managers).

"Prefer a diversified portfolio rather than one that is too concentrated in a sector or a few stocks," says Vishwajeet Goel, head of Pensionbazaar.

Goel also suggests that investors should consider fund management fees as one of the factors in their evaluation.

Equity Fund E Strategy

Selecting Fund C

The critical element in corporate bond funds(C) is credit risk management.

"Assess whether the manager is able to generate decent returns without compromising too much on credit quality," says Dhawan.

Check the credit quality data disclosed by pension fund managers in their scheme portfolio disclosures.

Also, evaluate the returns of these funds (as explained for equity funds).

Corporate Bond Fund Risks

Selecting Fund G

The key risk in government securities (G) funds comes from interest-rate movements.

"Assess the level of portfolio maturity you are comfortable with," says Dhawan.

He adds that investors who are comfortable with volatility in the G segment may choose managers with higher average maturity in their portfolios, and vice versa.

Evaluate returns as well.

Government Securities Fund Choice

Decide the mix between G and C based on your comfort with credit risk.

"If you want less credit risk, allocate more to a G fund manager rather than a C fund," says Dhawan.

When to Switch NPS Funds

When to avoid a fund manager

Consistent underperformance is a red flag.

"Fund managers with excessive concentration in the portfolio and questionable credit quality should also be avoided," says Dhawan.

Check whether a fund manager is delivering returns by taking higher risk.

Avoid one whose portfolio does not align with your risk appetite.

"Review downside performance in bad market periods to judge risk management," says Kurian Jose, CEO, Tata Pension Management.

When to switch

Ideally, investors should review performance once or twice a year.

"Checking too often can cause paÂ­nic over temporary dips that are normal," says Jose.

Investors are allowed to switch their pension fund managers once in a financial year.

"Do a separate assessment for each asset class," says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.

Investors should not react to short-term volatility and should allow adequate time for market conditions to turn favourable before deciding on a change.

"Ideally, one should give a fund manager at least three to five years before considering a change," says Pandya.

Switching should be based on long-term considerations.

"Consistent underperformance versus benchmark and peers over a reasonable period is a reason to shift," says Jose.

Pandya suggests that investors may also switch if the fund manager has a portfolio they do not want exposure to.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff