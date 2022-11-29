'Please advise if I should discard, change or add any funds to my portfolio'

Do you have mutual fund queries?

Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, Ask Nikunj, along with your name, and Nikunj Saraf, Vice President, Choice Wealth, (external link), will answer your queries.

Vancheeswaran Sahasranaman Sahasranaman: I have the following investments. Target to double by 2024. Please advice.



1. icici blue chip fund 560000/- market value 939000/- Average days 1387

2. icici balance fund growth 506000/-

Market value 814000/-

Average days 1428

3. icici bluechip fund growth 282600/-

Market value 494000/-

Average days 1425

4. icici balance fund growth 230000/-

Market value 338600/-

Average days 1210

5. Hdfc balance fund growth 187884/-

Market value 276800/-

Average days 645

6. hdfc balance fund growth103300/-

Market value 144119/-

Average days 566

7. hdfc balance fund growth 102077/-

Market value 136533/-

Average days 508

Want to have 300,000 total by 2024.

Please let me have your recommendations.

I am 65 years retired with NO pension, invested since November 2017.Awaiting reply by mail.

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Vancheeswaran. In accordance with age and portfolio, No Modification is required. The goal of 30 lakh can be achieved by 2024.

B Saravanan: I am 44 years old and working in Private company. I have a plan to invest for 15 yrs for retirement corpus purposes. Currently, I am investing in the following funds as SIPs. Plz advise whether to continue in these or to change anything.

1. Parekh Parikh Flexicap fund Rs 3000

2. Nippon Small cap fund- Rs 1500

3. Axis small cap fund - Rs 3500

4. Quant Tax saver fund Rs 1000

5. SBI Small cap fund- Rs 1000

Nikunj Saraf: Hello B Saravanan. Your portfolio seems in line with the market. I would recommend you reconsider Parag Parikh AMC and switch to better alternative schemes in same category. Also, you may introduce mid cap, large & mid cap categories for your future new sips.

Gurudas Naik: I am a 59 year old and would like to invest Rs 200,000/PM in the SIPs for a good return of 12-15% over a period of 5 years.

Can you please suggest the good MF's which can meet my expectations>

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Gurudas Naik. In light of your age, I would advise you not to invest your major proportion in equity funds. Based on your requirements, you may refer to the following schemes with a low to moderate risk appetite:

HDFC Balance Advantage Fund

ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund

Mohanraj Kuppuswamy: Sir, I want to invest Rs 25,000 per month. If i invest for 3 years, i would like to know how much corpus i can build and what are name of the mutual fund i should go ahead. Also suggest 2 or 3 tax saver fund for Rs.12500

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Mohanraj. With monthly sip amount of Rs. 25000, you may achieve a corpus of Rs. 10-12Lakh in 3 years approx with CAGR of 12-14%. In regards with your requirement, you may consider the below schemes for your portfolio.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

ICICI Pru Large & Mid cap Fund

Quant Tax Plan Fund

Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund

Sheela Sharma: I wanted your expert opinion on my investments. I am 37 years old and started my mutual fund journey 2 years back. Here is the list of my mutual funds and other investments:

Previous SIPs that I have stopped now but not closed or withdrawn it:

1. Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund: 2 Lakh

2. Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund: 1.2 Lakh

3. Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Scheme: 2.1 Lakh

4. HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund: 95 Thousand

5. Axis Bluechip Fund: 2 Lakh

6. SBI focused equity: 1.3 Lakh

7. Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund: 1.3 Lakh

Out of 7 funds above, I want to close Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fundand Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund for sure and put the money in some other fund. Can you suggest a good alternative? Do other funds look fine? Should I continue holding them or switch to some other fund?

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF Scheme has been discontinued and currently in negative in my account. What should I do about this one?

Ongoing SIPs that I wish to continue:

1. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: 1.8 Lakh till now [SIP: 10,000 per month]

2. Axis small cap: 1.45 Lakh till now [SIP: 5,000 per month]

3. Axis mid cap: 60 Thousand till now [SIP: 5,000 per month]

4. US Index: recently started [SIP: 20,000 per month]

I invest 70,000 every month, out of which 40,000 I am investing through Mutual funds. Remaining 30,000 I plan to invest directly in the stock market in large cap stable stocks or can probably put 5,000 in an index fund and the remaining 25,000 in direct stocks. Can you advise me on this too? I already have around 13 lakh invested in direct Indian stocks, and 1 lakh in USA tech companies.

What kind of realistic return should I expect from these investments in the 10 and 15 years horizon? How do you find my overall investment? I can take moderate to high risk based on my liabilities.

What would be your recommendation for better returns? Many thanks in advance!

Kirti Sharma: I am 27 years old and had started investing in MFs and other instruments for retirement from last year. I currently invest in the following:

1. Axis Bluechip- 4000

2. Canara Robeco Equity tax saver- 3000

3. HDFC Index Nifty 50- 5000

4. Parag Parikh Flexicap- 3000

5. Axis Small cap- 4000

6. Quant Absolute- 2750

7. Tata Digital India Fund- 2200

8. ICICI Prudential nasdaq 100 Index Fund- 3000

9. PPF- 1.5 lakh annually

10. NPS- 50 k annually

Please advice whether I should discard, change or add any funds to my portfolio. I want to plan for an early retirement at the age of 40 and aiming for a corpus of 5 crore. Please advice on the monthly sip amount to achieve the same and appropriate funds. Thank you!

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Kirti. I would advice few changes in your portfolio; reconsider your schemes in Axis and Parag Parikh AMC. To achieve a corpus of 5 Cr till your early retirement age, you may increase the sip to 1.13 lakh. Try adding your sip annually if 1.13 lakh aren’t possible.

Siddharth Tiwari: Wanted to know how should I split my MF holdings? I have following SIPs:

Axis Bluechip fund - 2000

Axis small cap fund - 1500

Parag Parikh Flexi fund - 1000

And sometimes i do lump sum investment in ELSS fund too.

Can you please should i diversify more and how much i should invest and split my money. I can invest more but not able to figure out where and how much.

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Siddharth. Make sure you know your goal, risk appetite, and time frame before investing in MFs. Accordingly, select your schemes to create the portfolio.

You can consider categories such as large, flexi cap, mid cap and small cap funds. I would also suggest you reconsider Axis Bluechip and Parag Parikh schemes.

Syed Samzudin: Hi Sir, I am 41 years old and working in private concern from Tamil Nadu. My monthly salary 80k.I have a plan for retirement saving and children education. I have 2 kids 11 & 5 yrs. Already I started investing in monthly sip of 33k since last one year.

My investment plans are:

1. Nippon India smallcap plan

2. Quant smallcap plan

3. Quant midcap plan

4. Quant tax Plan (ELSS for tax saving)

5. Kotak equity opportunities

6. Navi large and midcap plan

7. HDFC balance advantage plan

8. ICICI pru asset ALLOCATOR plan

9. Canara Rebeco blue chip equity plan

10. UTI nifty next 50 index plan

11. Tata Ethical plan.

I am investing Rs 3000 in each plan monthly. Can I continue the same plans or I need to re consider my portfolio allocation? Kindly give your advice.

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Syed Samzudin. The selected portfolio is well chosen. I would advice reconsider your schemes of Navi large and midcap fund to better alternative peer schemes.

Prashant Sawant: I am 33 years old.

I have started investment in mutual fund SIPs from last 3.5 years. Till now I have increased my SIP investment to 16K per month (recently added 4 new mf in my portfolio), portfolio details provided below. So could you please review and let me know whether below investment is good for long term purpose or do I need to do any changes in it?

Apart from this I am planning to invest 5K per month in Gold (in the form of SGB) as well. Please advance if you have anyone investment ideas for me, thanks in advance.

My Investment categories:

Large Cap: 3K/month

Large-Mid and Mid Cap: 6.5K/month

Small Cap: 6.5K/month

MF investment details:

SBI Blue Chip Fund - Direct Plan – Growth (cost value: 79K and current value: 1.26L): 1K/month SIP

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan - Growth (cost value: 1.5L and current value: 2.06L): 4K/month SIP

L&T Emerging Businesses Fund - Direct Plan - Growth (cost value: 1.5L and current value: 2.65L): 2.5K/month SIP

Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth (cost value: 20K and current value: 21.4K): 2K/month SIP

Axis Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan - Growth (cost value: 37K and current value: 37.6K): 2K/month SIP

Quant Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan Growth - Growth (cost value: 6K and current value: 6K): 2K/month SIP

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund - Direct Plan - Growth - Growth (cost value: 7.5K and current value: 7.4K): 2.5K/month SIP

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Prashant. The portfolio seems aligned with market. I would advice reconsider your schemes of AXIS Bluechip Fund better alternative peer schemes. The selected portfolio is finely selected for long term horizon.

Bhushan Gawali: My age is 34. I have been investing for last one and half year in 2 mutual funds viz., Canara robeco blue chip equity growth direct -Rs. 1000-1200 p.m.and tata retirement saving fund Rs. 1000 p.m. I have been invested since last one year in uti flexi cap fund but that fund does not show any average performance as per its monthly factsheet. So my question should I continue with above funds or needs some rebalancing in my current portfolio. My aim is purely retirement planning. What do you think about other investment platform like smallcase?

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Bhushan. Reconsider Tata AMC and UTI AMC.

As your investment is primarily for retirement, I recommend you to include small cap, mid cap, and multicap funds in your portfolio. Moreover, there are many investment platforms available, so do thorough research for the selection of such platforms.

You can read more of Mr Saraf's answers here

Choice Wealth Disclaimer

Choice Wealth Private limited, to the best of its ability, considered various factors -- both quantitative measures and qualitative assessments, in an unbiased manner while choosing the fund(s) mentioned above. However, they carry unknown risks and uncertainties linked to broad markets, as well as analysts’ expectations about future events. They should not, therefore, be the sole basis of investment decisions. Investors are requested to review the prospectus carefully and obtain expert professional advice concerning specific legal, tax, and financial implications of the investment/participation in the scheme.

Choice Wealth accepts no liability for any damages or losses, however, caused, in connection with the use of, or on the reliance of its product or related services.



Rediff.com Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Note: The questions and answers in this advisory will be published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.