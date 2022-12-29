'MF Guru: Need 7 cr for child's studies'

Do you have mutual fund queries?

RAJESH KANDHATI: I am 38 Year old working software engineer and investing Mutual Funds last 3 years accumulated 6 lakh till now. Below is my portfolio:

ELSS: All are between 20% and 28% XIRR:

Quant Tax plan direct growth - 3000 Axis Long term Equity Direct plan - Growth - 5000 Mirae Asset Tax saver fund - 3000 Invesco India Tax plan - 2000 IDFC Tax advantage direct plan - 2000

Introduced below recently around 8 months:

Midcaps:

PGIM India Midcap opportunities Growth - 5000

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund Regular Plan - Growth - 1000

Small caps:

Nippon India Small cap fund Direct growth - 2000

Quant Small cap fund Direct growth - 2000

Canara Robeco small cap fund Direct growth - 2000

Sbi small cap fund Regular Plan growth - 1000

Technology: Aditya Birla Sun Life digital India fund - 2000 per month (1 lakh accumulated)

AXiS ESG Fund - 3000 (60k accumulated)

Doing 33k SIPs and will increase SIP value every year 10 percentage. Want to accumulate 5 crore for my retirement and 2 crore for my daughter education in 17 year time line.

Please suggest the changes in above investments and anything to introduce and drop existing funds. Also step up SIP needed to reach my goal.

Nikunj Saraf: Hello RAJESH. I can see over diversification with your current investments with 33K sip amount. I would suggest to concise your mf investments and reshuffle the portfolio in ELSS and Small Cap category.

Although the Small Cap schemes are finely selected, I would suggest limiting yourself to these categories. Furthermore, I would recommend diversifying your portfolio category wise and goal wise.

Rajiv: I am 25 and have just started my professional career. I would like to start an sip of 30000 per month if you could suggest me the right funds or a complete roadmap. Like when to increase diversify etc.

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Rajiv. Your financial planning at such an early age is greatly appreciated. In order to invest in MFs, one must understand several factors such as time horizon, risk appetite, goals, etc. It would be a great idea to have a proper understanding of your requirements.

If you consider your risk as moderate and your age factor, I would suggest investing in flexicaps, midcaps, and bluechip funds.

Yaspal Kumar: I am 28 working as a marine engineer. I am new in market. Recently I have started investing in SIPs with 15000 rs monthly sip. My goal is to reach 5-6cr corpus in 20-25 years. My portfolio is below: all are direct growth funds.

Quant tax plan- 5000

Aditya birla sun life digital india fund- 10000

Plz suggest me, it would be great help.

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Yaspal. To achieve a corpus of 5-6 Cr in next 20-25 years, I would suggest you increase your monthly sip to 22K.

Additionally, diversify your portfolio both AMC and category wise. It would be wise idea to explore more equity oriented schemes like flexi, mid, small cap and large cap funds.

Arjun S Lal: I'm 22 and will start earning in a few months. I would like to invest and learn about mutual funds so that in a few years I would be knowledgeable enough to manage my finances. I work in merchant navy. I plan to invest about 2500 in different MFs sips to start. Can you suggest some MFs and also tell how can I learn more about investing?

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Arjun S Lal. On analysis of your requirement, it would be a smart idea to start investing in equity oriented schemes like Flexicap and Large Cap Funds. It would be better to be updated with financial news and read articles about investments.

Sunil Rawat: I am 29 year old and working in private sector. Need to make corpus of 3 cr in next 15 years. Currently investing in sips of around 15k per month. Can invest upto 25k. Current sip funds given below. Please let me know if i need any changes in this portfolio.

1. Mirae assest large cap fund - 2.5k

2. Axis blue chip fund growth - 2.5k

3. Icici prudential blue chip - 3k

4. Sundaram large cap - 3k

5. Tata digital india fund - 2.5k

6. Kotak emerging equity fund - 1.5k

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Sunil, it seems your portfolio has larger cap allocation in higher percentage. To help you with the aggressive schemes we would need more information from you.

Manik Prabhu: Hi Nikunj Sir, I am 38 years old with this sip portfolio for a long term horizon of 8-10 years.Planning to create a corpus of 2 cr. in 10 years. Is it possible? Please let me know if any change is needed in the portfolio.

Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth (5000)

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth (4000)

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund Direct Growth (4000)

Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth (4000)

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth (4000)

Nippon India Small Cap Fund Direct Growth (3000)

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth (3000)

Quant Active Fund Direct Growth (4000)

Quant Focused Fund Direct Growth (5000)

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund Direct Growth (4000)

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Manik, the portfolio you sent seems too much diversified which can hamper the returns creation in the long term. It also seems that your portfolio is tilted more towards a single AMC.

