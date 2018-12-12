Aww! When Deepika hugged Aishwarya

Last updated on: December 12, 2018 16:13 IST

Beyonce wasn't the only international celebrity who performed on stage. You have to see Hillary Clinton dance to a Bollywood song at the party.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's pre-wedding party in Udaipur was a star studded affair.

From actors and artists to politicians and businessmen, the guest list covered them all.

While there was a lot of dancing, good food and fun, there were some special moments too.

Take a look!

Mickey Contractor shared this adorable picture of Deepika Padukone hugging Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which also features his wife, Aradhya Bachchan and Ranveer Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mickey Contractor/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunted her desi swag while posing alongside Rhea and Sunita Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

'Awesome foursome,' Karishma captioned this picture of her with Natasha Poonawala, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

'You can see the stars in my eyes!' Mickey wrote about his photograph with Rekha who was dressed in a black and gold saree.

'With a star that shines beyond! I loveeeeeee her! Inspirational to say the least,' he added. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mickey Contractor/Instagram

Juhi Chawla who also attended the celebrations bonded with the Bachchans. 'Aradhya is such a doll' she pointed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

The Kapoors with the Thackerays. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

Sharing this picture with Anil Kapoor and Rashmi Thackeray, Sunita wrote: ' End to a glorious weekend.. amazing hospitality.. great friends.. fabulous food..perfection.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

But the highlight of the wedding was Hillary Clinton dancing to a Bollywood tune with Shah Rukh Khan and Nita Ambani. Watch the video below: