Aww! When Deepika hugged Aishwarya

Beyonce wasn't the only international celebrity who performed on stage. You have to see Hillary Clinton dance to a Bollywood song at the party.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's pre-wedding party in Udaipur was a star studded affair.
From actors and artists to politicians and businessmen, the guest list covered them all.
While there was a lot of dancing, good food and fun, there were some special moments too.
Take a look!
Mickey Contractor shared this adorable picture of Deepika Padukone hugging Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which also features his wife, Aradhya Bachchan and Ranveer Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mickey Contractor/Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunted her desi swag while posing alongside Rhea and Sunita Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram
'Awesome foursome,' Karishma captioned this picture of her with Natasha Poonawala, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram
'You can see the stars in my eyes!' Mickey wrote about his photograph with Rekha who was dressed in a black and gold saree.
'With a star that shines beyond! I loveeeeeee her! Inspirational to say the least,' he added. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mickey Contractor/Instagram
Juhi Chawla who also attended the celebrations bonded with the Bachchans. 'Aradhya is such a doll' she pointed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram
The Kapoors with the Thackerays. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram
Sharing this picture with Anil Kapoor and Rashmi Thackeray, Sunita wrote: 'End to a glorious weekend.. amazing hospitality.. great friends.. fabulous food..perfection.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram
But the highlight of the wedding was Hillary Clinton dancing to a Bollywood tune with Shah Rukh Khan and Nita Ambani. Watch the video below:
