Aww! When Deepika hugged Aishwarya

Last updated on: December 12, 2018 16:13 IST

Beyonce wasn't the only international celebrity who performed on stage. You have to see Hillary Clinton dance to a Bollywood song at the party.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's pre-wedding party in Udaipur was a star studded affair.

From actors and artists to politicians and businessmen, the guest list covered them all.

While there was a lot of dancing, good food and fun, there were some special moments too.

Take a look!

Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone with Mickey Contractor

Mickey Contractor shared this adorable picture of Deepika Padukone hugging Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which also features his wife, Aradhya Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.  Photograph: Kind courtesy Mickey Contractor/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunted her desi swag while posing alongside Rhea and Sunita Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

'Awesome foursome,' Karishma captioned this picture of her with Natasha Poonawala, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

'You can see the stars in my eyes!' Mickey wrote about his photograph with Rekha who was dressed in a black and gold saree.
'With a star that shines beyond! I loveeeeeee her! Inspirational to say the least,' he added. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mickey Contractor/Instagram

Juhi Chawla who also attended the celebrations bonded with the Bachchans. 'Aradhya is such a doll' she pointed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

The Kapoors with the Thackerays. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

Sharing this picture with Anil Kapoor and Rashmi Thackeray, Sunita wrote: 'End to a glorious weekend.. amazing hospitality.. great friends.. fabulous food..perfection.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

But the highlight of the wedding was Hillary Clinton dancing to a Bollywood tune with Shah Rukh Khan and Nita Ambani. Watch the video below:

