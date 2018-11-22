Is this Sonakshi's favourite phone?

Last updated on: November 22, 2018 17:42 IST

Will the Redmi Note 6 be a bestseller? Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com finds out.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha with the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Photograph: Photograph: Courtesy XiaomiIndia/ Twitter.com

Does the Redmi Note 6 Pro notch ahead of its predecessor, the Redmi Note 5 Pro?

And does the notch it sports make it more appealing?

Let's find out.

Design and display

Having a notch design makes it possible to have a 19:9 screen-to-body ratio and a bigger 6.26” (diagonal) display in a smaller 6.22” metal body.

The display is enhanced to 2280 x 1080, a Full HD + resolution and is protected by an unspecified version of Protective Corning Gorilla Glass.

The notch at the top holds the earpiece, light sensor, proximity sensor, notification light and dual camera setup in which the selfie flash is omitted.

The dual camera and fingerprint sensor reside in the rear.

IMAGE: This photograph, taken on the Redmi Note 6 Pro, showcases the Bokeh (background blur) effect. Photograph: Courtesy mi.com

Camera

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with an enhanced camera with respect to its predecessor.

The rear dual 12MP + 5MP and the front 20MP + 2MP cameras are assisted by Artificial Intelligence.

The rear camera is supported by Dual Pixel Autofocus, a technology used in top tier phones and DSLR cameras.

The image sensor of the 12MP primary rear camera has been increased to 1.4um and has an aperture of 1.9 for better low light photography.

The front primary 20MP uses Xiaomi's 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology for enhanced portraits.

The secondary cameras in both the front and rear setup are used for depth sensing for portrait photography with bokeh (background blur).

This is the same technology used in the MI A2 and the Poco F1.

Hardware

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the same processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon, 636 that powered its predecessor.

It is available in two combinations -- 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB.

Xiaomi has added a new feature called Wi-Fi Passthrough, which enable you to share your Wi-Fi connection with other devices without having them to connect to the main router you are connected to.

Battery

The Redmi Note 6 Pro continues to have the same 4000 mAh battery as its predecessor, with Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging.

It also retains the old micro USB port for charging and data transfer.

Verdict

Looking at the camera specs at the given price, it looks like the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be a hot seller.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro