Is this Sonakshi's favourite phone?

Last updated on: November 22, 2018 17:42 IST

Will the Redmi Note 6 be a bestseller? Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com finds out.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha with the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Photograph: Photograph: Courtesy XiaomiIndia/Twitter.com
 

Does the Redmi Note 6 Pro notch ahead of its predecessor, the Redmi Note 5 Pro?

And does the notch it sports make it more appealing?

Let's find out.

Photograph: Courtesy mi.com

Design and display

Having a notch design makes it possible to have a 19:9 screen-to-body ratio and a bigger 6.26” (diagonal) display in a smaller 6.22” metal body.

The display is enhanced to 2280 x 1080, a Full HD + resolution and is protected by an unspecified version of Protective Corning Gorilla Glass.

The notch at the top holds the earpiece, light sensor, proximity sensor, notification light and dual camera setup in which the selfie flash is omitted.

The dual camera and fingerprint sensor reside in the rear.

IMAGE: This photograph, taken on the Redmi Note 6 Pro, showcases the Bokeh (background blur) effect. Photograph: Courtesy mi.com

Camera

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with an enhanced camera with respect to its predecessor.

The rear dual 12MP + 5MP and the front 20MP + 2MP cameras are assisted by Artificial Intelligence.

The rear camera is supported by Dual Pixel Autofocus, a technology used in top tier phones and DSLR cameras.

The image sensor of the 12MP primary rear camera has been increased to 1.4um and has an aperture of 1.9 for better low light photography.

The front primary 20MP uses Xiaomi's 4-in-1 Super Pixel technology for enhanced portraits.

The secondary cameras in both the front and rear setup are used for depth sensing for portrait photography with bokeh (background blur).

This is the same technology used in the MI A2 and the Poco F1.

IMAGE: Disha Patani. Photograph: Courtesy XiaomiIndia/twitter.com

Hardware

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the same processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon, 636 that powered its predecessor.

It is available in two combinations -- 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB.

IMAGE: Xiaomi's innovative Wi-Fi Passthrough. Photograph: Courtesy XiaomiIndia/twitter.com

Xiaomi has added a new feature called Wi-Fi Passthrough, which enable you to share your Wi-Fi connection with other devices without having them to connect to the main router you are connected to.

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar. Photograph: Courtesy XiaomiIndia/twitter.com

Battery

The Redmi Note 6 Pro continues to have the same 4000 mAh battery as its predecessor, with Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging.

It also retains the old micro USB port for charging and data transfer.

Verdict

Looking at the camera specs at the given price, it looks like the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be a hot seller.

Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro

Specification Redmi 6 Note Pro Redmi 5 Note Pro
Resolution FHD+  (2280 x 1080) HD (2160 x 1080)
Aspect Ratio 19:9 18:9
Display Size 6.26” 5.99”
Chipset (SOC) Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
RAM + ROM + Expandable 4GB+64GB 6GB+64GB Hybrid SIM and memory slot 4GB+64GB 6GB+64GB Hybrid SIM and memory slot
Selfie Camera 20MP, f/2.0+2MP, f/2.2 20MP, f/2.2
Rear Camera 12 MP f/1.9+ 5 MP f/2.0 Electronic Image Stabilization 12 MP f/2.2 + 5 MP f/2.0 Electronic Image Stabilization
Battery 4000 mAh Quick Charge 3.0 4000 mAh Quick Charge 2.0
USB microUSB microUSB
Operating System Android Pie 9.1 overlaid MIUI 10 Android Oreo 8.1 overlaid MIUI 10
Price 4GB+64GB Rs 13,999 6GB+64GB Rs 15,999 4GB+64GB Rs 13,999 6GB+64GB Rs 15,999

 

Ashish Narsale / Rediff.com
Source:
