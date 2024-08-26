News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ananya, Kriti, Kartik Really Love...

Ananya, Kriti, Kartik Really Love...

By REDIFF STYLE
August 26, 2024 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Their love is unconditional.

When you are feeling the blues, they will do everything they can to cheer you up.

Our pets are part of our families.

On the occasion of International Dog Day, here are a few B-Town pet parents with the love of their lives.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha's four-legged friend Gabru is her 'number one giver of cuddles'.  
Gabru has been with the Sinha family since February 2019 and has been titled by the actor as the 'most annoying creature on Earth'.
But she loves him immensely and can't imagine a single day without him. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nupur and Kriti Sanon with their 'baby girl' Phoebe, who is adorable to 'another level' with her chocolatey fur and button-like eyes. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: There's nothing better than a 'fun day with Riot' for Ananya Panday.  
Ananya's 'bestie' and 'cutest little boy' has been taking up her time every Sunday. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: For Shanya Kapoor, sunsets with Pablo are the best. 
BTW, Pablo's godmother is Ananya Panday. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is Victoria sad because Diana Penty is not sharing cake with her? The pet is the actor's 'happy place'. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan can't imagine life without his 'bundle of joy', Katori. 
The actor's 'bowl of love' has the entire Aaryan family's heart.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Drogo is the best thing that has happened to Kriti Kharbanda in 'a very long, long time'. 
The husky has its own Instagram page that's run by daddy Pulkit Samrat. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shyloh seems to agree with Shraddha Kapoor when she asks, "Kaun kehta hai ki sabse acche dost insaan hi hone chahiye?"
The actor's 'chota babu attitude ya kissie deta hain' and loves aamrakhand.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Dear Readers, share your fun moments with your furry family members with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in with 'My Pet Pic' in the subjectline. Don't forget to mention your NAME, the place where you LIVE, your pet's name and anecdotes about what they are like. We will publish the best entries right here on Rediff.com!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Malaika's pet Casper will make you smile
Malaika's pet Casper will make you smile
SEE! Pulkit Samrat's jugalbandi with his dog
SEE! Pulkit Samrat's jugalbandi with his dog
Have you met Nushrat Bharucha's cat?
Have you met Nushrat Bharucha's cat?
Will Punjab Kings Sign Rohit?
Will Punjab Kings Sign Rohit?
Anil Ambani reviewing securities market ban
Anil Ambani reviewing securities market ban
Sr Cong leaders rush to J-K amid seat dispute with NC
Sr Cong leaders rush to J-K amid seat dispute with NC
Sobhita, Tina Celebrate Janmashtami
Sobhita, Tina Celebrate Janmashtami

More like this

Sonakshi's adorable pet Gabru

Sonakshi's adorable pet Gabru

Say hello to Athiya Shetty's adorable pets

Say hello to Athiya Shetty's adorable pets

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances