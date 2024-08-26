Ananya, Kriti, Kartik Really Love...

Their love is unconditional.

When you are feeling the blues, they will do everything they can to cheer you up.

Our pets are part of our families.

On the occasion of International Dog Day, here are a few B-Town pet parents with the love of their lives.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha's four-legged friend Gabru is her 'number one giver of cuddles'.

Gabru has been with the Sinha family since February 2019 and has been titled by the actor as the 'most annoying creature on Earth'.

But she loves him immensely and can't imagine a single day without him.

IMAGE: Nupur and Kriti Sanon with their 'baby girl' Phoebe, who is adorable to 'another level' with her chocolatey fur and button-like eyes.

IMAGE: There's nothing better than a 'fun day with Riot' for Ananya Panday.

Ananya's 'bestie' and 'cutest little boy' has been taking up her time every Sunday.

IMAGE: For Shanya Kapoor, sunsets with Pablo are the best.

BTW, Pablo's godmother is Ananya Panday.

IMAGE: Is Victoria sad because Diana Penty is not sharing cake with her? The pet is the actor's 'happy place'.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan can't imagine life without his 'bundle of joy', Katori.

The actor's 'bowl of love' has the entire Aaryan family's heart.

IMAGE: Drogo is the best thing that has happened to Kriti Kharbanda in 'a very long, long time'.

The husky has its own Instagram page that's run by daddy Pulkit Samrat.

IMAGE: Shyloh seems to agree with Shraddha Kapoor when she asks, "Kaun kehta hai ki sabse acche dost insaan hi hone chahiye?"

The actor's 'chota babu attitude ya kissie deta hain' and loves aamrakhand.

