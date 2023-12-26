'I want to invest Rs 1,500 p.m. in SIPs for 10 yrs'

Do you have mutual fund queries?

Please ask your questions here and Ulhas Joshi, CEO, RankMF, will answer them.

Anonymous: I was doing a sip in quant small cap fund bt suddenly stopped as some mf advisor told me it is quite aggressive... Now i started a sip in kotak small cap fund on his advice.. Am i right... Or should i continue former one. Plz suggest

Hello and thanks for writing to me.

Small cap funds are good choices if your time horizon is long & you are fine with bearing the risks of investing in small cap funds.

Both Kotak Small Cap Fund & Quant Small Cap Fund are finely managed funds with different fund management styles. You can consider evaluating the portfolios with other relevant documents of each scheme to understand which scheme suits you best.

Sunil: Hi sir i am 45 yr approaching. I have two lic policies, one ppf account, few small short term FDs and one ulip policy. I would like to invest in mutual funds for my own financial needs after 65 years of age. Can i invest on my own in mutual funds. If yes what is the best way? I have zero knowledge about how mutual funds work and which funds are best to go ahead, please advise.

Hello Sunil & thanks for writing to me. You have a long term horizon of around 20 years that you can utilize to make investments.

As you do not have much idea about mutual funds, I recommend you can consider taking advice from a financial advisor who can help you plan your finances & help you make choose funds and other instruments that are suitable for you based on your own individual needs.

It is possible to invest in mutual funds by yourself, but you may not be able to achieve your goals or rebalance your portfolio on time.

Anonymous: Hi Ulhas, I am investing 18k through SIP in the following Funds. 3k-Quant small cap, 3k-Nippon Small cap, 2k-HSBC Foccused fund, 2K-Quant Multi Asset, 3k-Tata Digital India fund, 2k-Axis ELSS Tax Saver, 3k-Aditya Birla sun life Liquid Fund. All Direct Funds. Investment Horizon - 15 to 20 Years. Goal - Wealth Creation, Risk Appetite- High. Please advise if I should pause or continue with these mutual funds.

Hello & thanks for writing to me.

I notice that you are investing in ABSL Liquid Fund. Liquid funds are debt investments that invest in debt & money market securities expiring in 91 days. This SIP is not in line with your objective of long term wealth creation. You can consider stopping SIP in this fund, redeem the investment in the fund & invest in other equity schemes.

The other schemes you invest in are good schemes and you may continue your SIP's in those schemes. Note that periodic rebalancing is essential to ensure you are on track to achieve your goals.

Mayur: Hello Sir, I want to make investment of rs.1500 per month into Mutual Funds through SIPs for a period of 10 years request you to recommend your suggestions for the purpose. How to invest in mutual funds by online or some broker.

Hello Mayur & thanks for writing to me.

As your investment tenure is long term, you can consider starting SIP's in below equity funds:

1. Edelweiss NIFTY 100 Quality 30 Index Fund: Rs.500

2. DSP Quant Fund: Rs.500

3. UTI Flexi Cap Fund: Rs.500

You can invest in mutual funds through a mutual fund distributor or several applications available online or on the mutual funds' website. Stepping up your SIPs every year by 10% or more will help you create a larger corpus.

Vijay: Dear Sir, I am 26 years old (still single) and have net salary of 50000 per month. Since I am living with my parents a considerable amount of my salary is saved on monthly basis. With a long term view of 20-25 years I have already started investment through SIP in Kotak Small Cap Fund and PPFAS (Rs.5100.00 each per month). I want to invest more (about 10000-15000 per month). Kindly suggest in which asset I should start investing. If it is MF, kindly also suggest scheme(s). Thanks & regards.

Hello Vijay and thanks for writing to me. I discuss only mutual funds. As you wish to invest a higher corpus, you can consider starting SIP's of Rs.5,000 each in:

1. DSP Quant Fund

2. Edelweiss NIFTY 100 Quality 30 Index Fund

3. SBI Focused Equity Fund

I am recommending these funds assuming you are fine with the high risk of equity investments and your horizon being long term. If you share your goals, horizon and risk appetite, I may recommend other funds.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.