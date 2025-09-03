How To Eat Right This Ganeshotsav

Health experts caution that excessive indulgence in sweets during the festive season can lead to bloating, indigestion and acidity and can also trigger underlying symptoms of health issues for people who are overweight.

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

India is currently immersed in Ganeshotsav celebrations and is indulging in traditional sweets like modaks, laddoos and barfis.

But while these delicacies sweeten the festivities, they also bring health challenges, particularly for those with metabolic concerns.

Health experts caution that excessive indulgence in sweets during the festive season can lead to bloating, indigestion and acidity and can also trigger underlying symptoms of health issues for people who are overweight.

Dr Asna Urooj, a senior professor in the department of studies in food science and nutrition at the University of Mysore and an executive committee member of the Nutrition Society of India, calls 'maintaining a balanced diet' during the festive season the biggest challenge for people who are suffering from metabolic problems.

'The biggest challenge,' she says, is to 'maintain a balanced diet during the festive season, especially for those who are suffering from some disease, sickness or metabolic problems.'

'It is especially challenging because of the abundance of tempting and high-calorie food that are prepared day in and day out. You are also served these treats when you visit the homes of your family and friends for darshan.'

Dietician Lovneet Batra attributes the high temptation for sweets to a protein deficiency in the body.

The dietician also flags anxiety, high stress levels and lack of sleep as significant factors that contribute to the intense cravings for sweets.

'Mostly, I see that those who are protein deficient have more craving for sweets. Nowadays, you will see that many people, because of anxiety and high stress levels, are not able to control their craving for sweets,' she says.

She calls it 'mostly hormone-driven', saying, 'Our hunger hormones give us such strong cravings. It could be because of lack of sleep and high stress levels.'

During festive seasons, precautions can be taken to avoid overindulging in sweets.

Dr Urooj calls for 'portion control' and adopting the practice of preparing small quantities of traditional sweets.

'No matter how enticing or attractive the dish or the preparation is, it's always good for everyone to limit the size and the frequency of consumption.

'Enjoy small servings of all the varieties prepared.

'Do not cook in excess.

'Prepare traditional items in small quantities for the ritual,' she says.

During the festive season, it is essential not to overlook the importance of including healthy, nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables in one's diet. However, this is easier said than done.

Batra is well aware of the tendency for people to overindulge in sweet delicacies during the festive season. Hence, she suggests some additions to the diet that will work as an 'antidote' for the effects of sugar or inflammatory foods in the body.

'One is the fibre one gets by eating fresh fruits and vegetables.

'Try to eat at least four to five servings of vegetables a day.

'Try to eat two servings of fresh fruit a day.

'Try to add fibre from nuts and seeds. Eat chia seeds, roasted flax seeds, soaked badam, soaked walnuts... These also have healthy fats, Omega-3 that has anti-inflammatory properties,' she says.

As for protein-deficient individuals who suffer irresistible cravings for sweet dishes, they should make sure that they consume '75-80 grams' of protein every day, she says.

'If you eat enough protein, enough fibre, then you will be able to make controlled decisions during the festive season,' she adds.

Along with controlling portions, people should also educate themselves about ingredients and cooking methods to gain a better understanding of their diet and monitor their health.

'Know the ingredients that you are using and know their nutritive value. Like, how much energy does every ml of edible oil give? The same goes for every gram of khoya and the other ingredients,' says Dr Urooj.

Further, she stresses that the 'steaming' method of cooking for a healthy festive preparation of traditional sweets.

'We have a variety of cooking methods; we can opt for steaming and instead of deep frying, air frying, baking, pan frying and stir frying and minimise the use of oil.'

Dr Urooj also suggests consuming curd to avoid gastrointestinal issues or indigestion due to eating too many sweets during the festive season.

To avoid the spike in sugar, there are healthier alternatives to traditional sweet dishes during the festive season.

Batra suggests 'coconut laddoos' as a healthier alternative to the boondi ladoos distributed during Ganesh Chaturthi.

'Or, instead of having laddoos, having maybe a sweet that is made with coconut would be better. Atta laddoos with dry fruits in them are another healthy option.

'Reduce the size of the laddoos. I was talking to someone and they said they found a really small bite-sized laddoo. You have one and you feel satisfied.

'Portion control is important.'

The dietician also stresses on the importance of fibre in the diet during the festive season.

'Make sure you are having enough fibre in your diet. If you have diabetes, then maybe you want to add methi daana to your diet. Or you want to add apple cider vinegar or cinnamon so that your sugar will be in control even if you are deviating a little bit,' says Lovneet Batra.

'Portion control, quality and choice of ingredient -- these are the key factors which can balance our meals and make them healthier.'