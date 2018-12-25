How models are celebrating Christmas

These festive photographs will instantly light up your mood.
American actor Gwyneth Paltrow shared this sparkly photo of her posing next to a Christmas tree surrounded by gifts. Photographs: Kind courtesy Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram
Dutch model Romee Strijd is chilling indoors in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Photograph: Kind courtesy Romee Strijd/Instagram
Model turned author Chrissy Teigen knows how to turn a boring moment into a fun one. Sharing this picture of her in an Aladin-inspired costume, she wrote: 'Things we do.'
Notice those colourful stockings with names below the television?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Reality star Kylie Jenner posted this picture from Thanksgiving and wrote: 'Just thinking about how much I love each and every one of you. Thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. I can’t wait for 2019.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Victoria's secret model Elsa Hosk is busy holidaying. Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram
Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian shared this cute picture of her eight-months-old daughter True Thompson next to a lit up Christmas tree.
It will be True's first Christmas this year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
