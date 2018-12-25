How models are celebrating Christmas

December 25, 2018 09:05 IST

These festive photographs will instantly light up your mood.

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow shared this sparkly photo of her posing next to a Christmas tree surrounded by gifts. Photographs: Kind courtesy Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Dutch model Romee Strijd is chilling indoors in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Photograph: Kind courtesy Romee Strijd/Instagram

Model turned author Chrissy Teigen knows how to turn a boring moment into a fun one. Sharing this picture of her in an Aladin-inspired costume, she wrote: 'Things we do.'

Notice those colourful stockings with names below the television?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Reality star Kylie Jenner posted this picture from Thanksgiving and wrote: 'Just thinking about how much I love each and every one of you. Thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. I can’t wait for 2019.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Victoria's secret model Elsa Hosk is busy holidaying. Photograph: Kind courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram