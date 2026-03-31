How Mahavir Jayanti Is Celebrated In India

Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most sacred festivals in Jainism, will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Mahavir Jayanti, which falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu lunar calendar, is typically observed in the months of March or April. This year, the confusion between March 30 and March 31 arose from how the Trayodashi Tithi spans across both days.

Key Points Mahavir Jayanti 2026 will be observed on March 31 based on the Chaitra Shukla Trayodashi.

The Trayodashi Tithi spans March 30-31, but the festival follows the sunrise rule.

Devotees perform abhishek, visit temples and perform charitable acts.

The festival is marked by processions, community service and spiritual reflection.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Correct date and tithi explained

According to the Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi began at 07.09 am on March 30 this year and ended at 06.55 am on March 31. Since the Trayodashi Tithi prevails during sunrise on March 31, the festival is observed on that date by traditional reckoning.

Though the official observance remains on March 31 in 2026, some regions and institutions declared a holiday on March 30 to align with local calendars and logistics. Notably, the Karnataka government revised the Mahavir Jayanti public holiday to March 30, 2026, replacing the earlier notified date of March 31.

Mahavir Jayanti is a gazetted public holiday across India. On this day, government offices, banks and most schools and colleges in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will remain closed.

Puja timings and rituals for Mahavir Jayanti

The auspicious window for the puja and rituals on Mahavir Jayanti 2026 is determined by the Trayodashi Tithi:

Trayodashi Tithi begins: 07.09 am, March 30, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi ends: 06.55 am, March 31, 2026

Some of the most important rituals include temple visits, abhishek, chanting of prayers and participation in religious discourses.

On this day, devotees visit Lord Mahavir temples to seek his blessings and perform pujas.

The most important ritual performed on this day is the Rath Yatra, where devotees carry idols of Lord Mahavir in a ceremonial procession and recite prayers. The abhishek ceremony of Lord Mahavir is also performed in temples.

Food prepared on Mahavir Jayanti follows strict Jain principles.

It is completely vegetarian and Satvic, meaning the meal contains no onion, garlic or root vegetables. Simple meals are preferred. Many people fast or eat only once a day.

History and significance of Lord Mahavir's birth

Mahavir Jayanti, or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, Jainism's 24th and last Tirthankara. Also known as Vardhamana, Lord Mahavir established the fundamental principles of Jainism, which continue to guide millions of followers today.

This year, in 2026, Mahavir Jayanti marks the 2624th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

Lord Mahavir was born as Vardhamana in 599 BCE in Kundagrama, near Vaishali in present-day Bihar, into the Ikshvaku dynasty to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. From an early age, he displayed a rare sense of compassion and detachment from worldly pleasures.

At the age of 30, he left his royal life, family and all comforts to search for spiritual truth.

After about 12-and-a-half years of strict penance and meditation, he attained Kevala Jnana, meaning complete knowledge or enlightenment.

Lord Mahavir achieved Moksha (liberation) in 527 BCE at the age of 72, which was the culmination of his spiritual journey.

He attained nirvana at Pawapuri, which remains one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in Jainism.

The ethical backbone of Jainism rests on the five core principles taught by Lord Mahavir:

Ahimsa (non-violence -- to cause no harm to any living being in thought, word, or action)

Satya (truth)

Asteya (not to steal)

Brahmacharya (chastity)

Aparigraha (non-attachment to material possessions)

How Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated across India

The festival is widely celebrated among Jain communities in India, Nepal, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The day typically begins with visits to temples, where special prayers and rituals are conducted.

One of the key rituals is the abhishek ceremony, during which idols of Lord Mahavir are ceremonially bathed as a sign of reverence.

One of the notable celebrations includes the Rath Yatra -- a spectacular procession through the streets with Lord Mahavir's idol on a chariot, with followers accompanying it while chanting hymns and performing prayers.

The day also inspires charitable acts, meditation sessions, discourses and community service, reflecting the lasting spiritual legacy of Mahavir Swami's life and message.

Mahavir Jayanti continues to inspire not just the Jain community but anyone seeking a more mindful and ethical way of living. Lord Mahavir is universal, transcending the boundaries of both religion and geography.