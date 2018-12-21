Hot pix: Beyonce's sensational looks from Africa

December 21, 2018 08:40 IST

Trust Beyonce to bid a stylish farewell to 2018.

American singer Beyonce recently performed at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to first share a video of the concert where she praised Africa for its rich culture, creativity and heritage.

She followed it with a post where she revealed all the stunning outfits she wore on stage.

And boy, we are zapped by her style!

Beyonce stands out in a yellow Versace cutout suit with a matching coat and cape. Photographs: Kind courtesy Beyonce/Instagram

She recreated Deepika Padukone's ruffled organza gown with a dramatic train and owned it.

This green bodysuit with a plunging cut and massive sleeves are now one of her signature styles.

A metallic floral printed cape and suit which she paired with thigh high boots and wavy hair.

That's her in a custom black and white Balmain with feathered extensions.

This dress is made from countless hand sewn African beads. Beyonce also wore wings to the concert. Can you beat that?

Take a closer look at her statement accessories and you'll know why she's the original swag queen.