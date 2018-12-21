rediff.com

Hot pix: Beyonce's sensational looks from Africa

December 21, 2018 08:40 IST

Trust Beyonce to bid a stylish farewell to 2018.

American singer Beyonce recently performed at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to first share a video of the concert where she praised Africa for its rich culture, creativity and heritage.

She followed it with a post where she revealed all the stunning outfits she wore on stage.

And boy, we are zapped by her style!

Beyonce

Beyonce stands out in a yellow Versace cutout suit with a matching coat and cape.Photographs: Kind courtesy Beyonce/Instagram

Beyonce

She recreated Deepika Padukone's ruffled organza gown with a dramatic train and owned it.

Beyonce

This green bodysuit with a plunging cut and massive sleeves are now one of her signature styles.

Beyonce

A metallic floral printed cape and suit which she paired with thigh high boots and wavy hair.

Beyonce

That's her in a custom black and white Balmain with feathered extensions.

Beyonce

This dress is made from countless hand sewn African beads. Beyonce also wore wings to the concert. Can you beat that?

Beyonce

Take a closer look at her statement accessories and you'll know why she's the original swag queen.

 

