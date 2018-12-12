Stretch it out like this yogini

Last updated on: December 12, 2018 10:31 IST

Instagram sensation and yogini Nacy Singh is winning the Internet with her stunning yoga pics.

Photographs: Courtesy Nancy Singh/Instagram

A yoga lover, Nancy Singh has been inspiring her Instagram followers with her fabulous poses since 2014.

A fearless and agile yogini, her pics will inspire you to unroll that mat.

'Most of us know what to do to make our life little better, but yet we procrastinate day by day for unknown reasons,' she writes on Instagram.

'We find little excuses for every set back in our life, so that we can live to procrastinate another day.

'Overtime, we begin to convince ourselves that the reason for our failure was because of those irrelevant excuses.

'But deep down inside we still know that we are capable of so much more.'

The queen of stretches! Nancy is trying to set an example for the world to adopt a healthy and clean living with her impressive feats. She loves getting her pet to participate too!

It takes a lot of practice to master that pose. She says, 'Yoga is 90 per cent practice and 1 per cent theory.'

Nancy is capable of flexing her body beautifully, and can break into a yoga pose just about anywhere. That's her doing yoga on the beach.

She doesn't hope to 'teach her followers to be perfect. She hopes to teach them how to be real.'

Nancy stretching it out at the Grand Canyon, Arizona.

According to her, 'If you think you have nothing to be thankful for, just open your eyes...take life day by day and be grateful for little things.'