5 simple ways to cure your hangover

January 01, 2019 09:11 IST

If you wake up with a hangover, don't rush to the chemist yet. Try these home remedies first.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Padmalakshmi/Instagram

The party season is upon us!

Everything from weddings, to never-ending New Year celebrations, give us a reason to let loose and party like there is no tomorrow.

And what goes hand in hand with a crazy party night?

Alcohol! But it is all fun and games till you get hit by a massive hangover.

Here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.

1. Fluids

The easiest way to deal with a hangover.

Consume a lot of water, coconut water, sports drinks and soup to wash out all that alcohol out of your system.

2. Breakfast

The best thing to do for your body, after waking up with a terrible hangover, is to eat a filling plate of breakfast.

However, try to avoid greasy food and go for something that is easy to digest.

3. Ginger

Works like magic in reducing nausea and vomiting.

Take a small piece of ginger and nibble on it.

4. Honey

Honey can help you beat the harmful effects of alcohol.

Mix a spoon full of honey in a glass of water and 'bottoms up'!

5. Sleep

Sleep and then sleep some more.

Give your body some rest after a wild night.

Nothing beats a hangover like a good long nap.