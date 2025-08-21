Google Unveils Pixel 10 Series

Glimpses of the Google Pixel 10 series of mobile phones launched at the Made by Google event in Brooklyn, New York, August 20, 2025.

Google launched its new Pixel 10 smartphone series -- Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Alongside, the company introduced the Pixel Watch 4, an upgraded smartwatch powered by Gemini.

Google also unveiled the Pixel Buds 2a, a more affordable pair of earbuds featuring noise cancellation and AI assistance.

IMAGE: Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold mobile phones. All Photographs: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Jimmy Fallon holds a Pixel 10 Pro Fold mobile phone at the event.

IMAGE: Jimmy Fallon and Adrienne Lofton, Google Global Vice President, Product Marketing, Brand Strategy & Integrated Go-to-Market, with Pixel 10 Pro mobile phones.

IMAGE: Pixel Buds 2a earbuds are presented at the event.

IMAGE: The Google Pixel Watch 4.

IMAGE: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold mobile phones, here and below.

IMAGE: A Google employee presents Magic Cue, a new AI-powered feature introduced with the Google Pixel 10 series.

IMAGE: Google Pixel devices presented during the event.

IMAGE: People check out the new Google Pixel devices.

IMAGE: Rick Osterloh, Google Senior Vice President, Platforms & Devices, and Jimmy Fallon at the event.

Do you find it affordable?

Google Pixel 10 Series (Phone)

Pixel 10: Rs 79,999 (256 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM)

Pixel 10 Pro: Rs 109,999 (256 GB ROM, 16 GB RAM)

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Rs 124,999 (256 GB ROM, 16 GB RAM)

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Rs 172,999 (256 GB ROM, 16 GB RAM)

Google Pixel Watch 4 (Smartwatch)

41 mm Wi-Fi variant: Rs 39,900

45 mm Wi-Fi variant: Rs 43,900

Google Pixel Buds 2a (Earbuds)

Pixel Buds 2a: Rs 12,999

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff