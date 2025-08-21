Google Unveils Pixel 10 Series

Glimpses of the Google Pixel 10 series of mobile phones launched at the Made by Google event in Brooklyn, New York, August 20, 2025.
Google launched its new Pixel 10 smartphone series -- Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Alongside, the company introduced the Pixel Watch 4, an upgraded smartwatch powered by Gemini.
Google also unveiled the Pixel Buds 2a, a more affordable pair of earbuds featuring noise cancellation and AI assistance.
Do you find it affordable?
Google Pixel 10 Series (Phone)
- Pixel 10: Rs 79,999 (256 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM)
- Pixel 10 Pro: Rs 109,999 (256 GB ROM, 16 GB RAM)
- Pixel 10 Pro XL: Rs 124,999 (256 GB ROM, 16 GB RAM)
- Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Rs 172,999 (256 GB ROM, 16 GB RAM)
Google Pixel Watch 4 (Smartwatch)
- 41 mm Wi-Fi variant: Rs 39,900
- 45 mm Wi-Fi variant: Rs 43,900
Google Pixel Buds 2a (Earbuds)
- Pixel Buds 2a: Rs 12,999
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff