Was Deepika's wedding look inspired by Kangana?

Last updated on: November 22, 2018 11:54 IST

Deepika Padukone looked beautiful in a pure zari gold kanjeevaram sari, paired with a white blouse, for the Bengaluru reception.

However, we couldn't help notice the striking resemblance it had to a similar look sported by Kangana Ranaut.

Ironically, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee had styled both Deepika and Kangana's looks.

For the wedding reception at Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone draped a gold kanjeevaram sari, which was gifted to her by her mother. Ranveer Singh cut an impressive figure in Rohit Bal separates. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

After having stunned in not one, but two wedding looks, Deepika Padukone is already back to charm us again.

The actor stepped out in a gorgeous gold drape for her wedding reception in Bengaluru.

For the occasion, she chose a pure zari gold kanjeevaram silk sari designed by K Radharaman from the House of Angadi. Radharaman also designed Deepika's sari for her South Indian style wedding at Lake Como.

Styled by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Deepika rounded off the Bengaluru reception look with a full-sleeve white blouse and emerald and pearl jewellery.

She perfectly complimented her look with red lips and a matching bindi, and the credit for her flawless make up goes to Sandhya Shekar.

Of course, Deepika's incredibly beautiful sari is reminiscent of something Rekha would wear.

However, her appearance reminded us of a look sported by Kangana Ranaut last year.

Dressed in a kanjeevaram weave, Kangana had paired her gold sari with a long sleeved prim textured silk blouse, just like Deepika.

According to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Instagram page, Kangana's sari was from his Vasanthalaxmi collection.

However, this is not the only similarity between the two actor's looks.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Kangana's look was also paired with classic uncut diamond, emerald and pearl jewellery crafted in 22k gold from Sabyasachi's collection.

Kangana Ranaut during an event last year. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

