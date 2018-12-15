StyleDiaries: Deepika brings sexy back!

December 15, 2018 10:56 IST

A weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit. Scroll down to take a look!

Looking smokin' hot in red, Deepika Padukone stunned in a sequinned dress with a low back. She rounded off her look with red heels and earrings. Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Esha Gupta looks ready to kick-start the festive season in a bright red H&M dress. Photograph: Courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra brings in some cheer in this sunshine yellow pantsuit. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan keeps it short and sexy in a white dress. Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor looks spectacular in a white embroidered anarkali. Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu's sari will make you go green with envy. Photograph: Courtesy Devki B/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor glams it up in a sequinned gown with a thigh-high slit. Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Disha is a stunner in these green separates. Photograph: Courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

We can't decide what's better... Krystle D'souza's black-and-white look or that clutch clinched to her waist! Photograph: Courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram