StyleDiaries: Deepika brings sexy back!

A weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit. Scroll down to take a look!
Looking smokin' hot in red, Deepika Padukone stunned in a sequinned dress with a low back. She rounded off her look with red heels and earrings. Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram
Esha Gupta looks ready to kick-start the festive season in a bright red H&M dress. Photograph: Courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra brings in some cheer in this sunshine yellow pantsuit. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan keeps it short and sexy in a white dress. Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor looks spectacular in a white embroidered anarkali. Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram
Taapsee Pannu's sari will make you go green with envy. Photograph: Courtesy Devki B/Instagram
Khushi Kapoor glams it up in a sequinned gown with a thigh-high slit. Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram
Disha is a stunner in these green separates. Photograph: Courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
We can't decide what's better... Krystle D'souza's black-and-white look or that clutch clinched to her waist! Photograph: Courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram
Kiara Advani looks perfect in a ruffled off-shoulder number. She rounded off the look with tied back hair and minimal accessories. Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram
this
Comment
article