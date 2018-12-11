Sidharth Malhotra's got a new job

December 11, 2018 09:11 IST

The actor took to Instagram to reveal more details.

Photographs: Courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra is the first Bollywood actor to endorse a female cosmetic brand.

The actor has collaborated with beauty brand #MyGlamm for their latest campaign, #TestedOnSid.

'Very excited to announce this unique collaboration with #MyGlamm. Our common love for animals has given me a new job,' Sidharth Malhotra revealed on Instagram.

He added: 'Testing products on animals is cruel, and together we are proud of remaining #CrueltyFree!'

Drawing attention to the cruelty-free philosophy of MyGlamm, Sidharth explained that the beauty products are not tested on animals.

'At first, I thought I had heard it wrong when a make up brand wanted to feature me in their campaign,' he said.

'I mean, it's one thing to be a metro-sexual man, but make up? Really?

'Then I saw the premise, which is #TestedOnSID, and I signed up as a willing guinea pig because I'd any day sign up for a product that is not tested on animals.'