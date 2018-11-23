OMG! Jahnvi Kapoor stuns in a beautiful princess look

November 23, 2018 09:56 IST

A weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit. Scroll down to take a look!

We begin with Nushrat Bharucha, who stole the limelight at an awards function, dressed in a structured nude gown by designer Dolly J. Photograph: Courtesy Nushrat Bharucha/Instagram

Rakulpreet Singh's fusion sari look was on-point. The Shantanu & Nikhil blue sari paired with leggings looked breathtakingly awesome. Photograph: Courtesy Leepakshi Ellawadi/Instagram

Swara Bhasker looked lovely in a black and gold Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla gown. With her hair worn in soft perms and dramatic eyes, the actor wowed in black. Photograph: Courtesy Swara Bhaskar/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's white tulle gown exuded radiance. She looked like she had stepped straight out of a fairy tale. Photograph: Courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

People who think that cropped tops cannot be worn with lehengas and saris, just take a look at Mithila Palkar . She won fashion with these cool orange and black separates. Photograph: Courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu's floral applique dress in black and white is too good to be true. With her hair tied in a high knot, the actor looked stunning. Photograph: Courtesy Devki B/Instagram

Less is more and Karisma Kapoor leads the way with her minimalistic sari, which she paired with a striped top and a lovely choker. Photograph: Courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Chitrangada Singh upped the cuteness meter in this dress. She rounded off the look with lilac heels. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar