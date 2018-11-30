Off-duty chic! Kareena is every inch the style queen

November 30, 2018 14:10 IST

A weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit. Scroll down to take a look!

Sunshine girl! Sara Ali Khan wowed in a Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla peplum top. Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Take a cue from Shilpa Shetty on how to wear an Indo-western sari. The actor looked ravishing in a red Shivan and Narresh sari. Photograph: Courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor proves that she is sexy from head to toe in this exaggerated shirt and high-slit skirt. She rounded off her look with gold heels and nude make up. Photograph: Courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram

Next we have Alia Bhatt, who looked gorgeous in a blue dress with cute floral motifs. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Dia Mirza's printed blue dress will sweep you off your feet. The actor wore something that look incredibly stylish yet comfortable. Photograph: Courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

You can't go wrong with white, can you? Karisma Kapoor keeps it effortless in a Hemant & Nandita dress. Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's frilled top is the answer to how one can wear traditional yet look sexy. She completed her look with a blue lehenga. Photograph: Courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Too good to be true! Diana Penty's white separates are perfect for a traditional wedding party. Photograph: Courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

It's net and sheer for Bipasha Basu, who cut an impressive figure in this gown. Photograph: Courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram