Lisa Haydon is back -- and backless!

Last updated on: December 20, 2018 11:12 IST

Lisa Haydon graced The Peacock Magazine's party issue.

Photographs: Courtesy The Peacock Magazine/Instagram

Lisa Haydon scorches on the cover of The Peacock Magazine's December 2018 edition.

Unveiling the cover, the mag wrote: 'All set for the party season with our ultra glamorous cover star @lisahaydon.'

Dressed in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown with a deep back and an attached train, Lisa impressed on the cover.

With her hair worn loose and dramatic eyes, the model served up some glam inspiration for the festive season.

The second cover, below, saw Lisa dressed in a smokin' hot red cutout gown with exaggerated sleeves and a thigh-high slit.