Like Priyanka's reception look? Meet the designer behind it

Last updated on: December 21, 2018 13:46 IST

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla created Priyanka's wedding reception look that was anything but ordinary.

Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a spring blossom skirt to her second wedding reception in Mumbai.

The actor's tulle skirt was hand-embroidered with organza and chiffon flowers.

The look was custom-made for her by Indian designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Priyanka paired the skirt with a full-sleeved lace blouse embellished with sequin flowers and crystals.

She completed the look with a stole to match. Nick Jonas kept it dapper in a black tuxedo.

With her hair won loose and lips painted pink, the actor accessorised her look with diamonds.

Photograph: Courtesy Mimi Cuttrell/Instagram

Earlier in the week, her stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a photograph of a pre-wedding function in Udaipur, above.

Channeling her princess vibes, Priyanka chose a rose gold Ralph & Russo two-piece for the function.

The peach cropped top and trousers featured an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with draped silk chiffon straps and back sashes.

It was hand-embroidered with gold crystals and glass beads.