rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Kim's sparkling Versace dress will make you blush

Kim's sparkling Versace dress will make you blush

Last updated on: December 06, 2018 10:52 IST

TV personality Kim Kardashian stole the limelight at Versace's pre-fall collection for its first show in New York. 

Scroll down to take a look at some of the pics from the evening.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian glam it up on the red carpet.Photographs: Allison Joyce/Reuters

 

Blake Lively is all smiles in a backless gown

 

Model Winnie Harlow sizzles in sheer.

 

Uma Thurman cuts an impressive figure in red. Scroll down to take a look at the pics from the show.

 

A model presents a creation during the Versace presentation in New York.

 

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber keeps it stylish in leather as she struts her stuff on the ramp.

 

It is a black-and-white look for Hailey Bieber.

 

The popular Versace prints will be seen on shoes now.

 

Presenting a trend you'll see more often on the runway -- safety pins used as accessories.

 

As the show wraps up, designer Donatella Versace walks down the catwalk. Seen sitting in the audience is editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour.

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, New York, Winnie Harlow, Anna Wintour
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use