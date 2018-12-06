Kim's sparkling Versace dress will make you blush

TV personality Kim Kardashian stole the limelight at Versace's pre-fall collection for its first show in New York.
Scroll down to take a look at some of the pics from the evening.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian glam it up on the red carpet.Photographs: Allison Joyce/Reuters
Blake Lively is all smiles in a backless gown
Model Winnie Harlow sizzles in sheer.
Uma Thurman cuts an impressive figure in red. Scroll down to take a look at the pics from the show.
A model presents a creation during the Versace presentation in New York.
Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber keeps it stylish in leather as she struts her stuff on the ramp.
It is a black-and-white look for Hailey Bieber.
The popular Versace prints will be seen on shoes now.
Presenting a trend you'll see more often on the runway -- safety pins used as accessories.
As the show wraps up, designer Donatella Versace walks down the catwalk. Seen sitting in the audience is editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour.
