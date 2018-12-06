Kim's sparkling Versace dress will make you blush

Last updated on: December 06, 2018 10:52 IST

TV personality Kim Kardashian stole the limelight at Versace's pre-fall collection for its first show in New York.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian glam it up on the red carpet. Photographs: Allison Joyce/Reuters

Blake Lively is all smiles in a backless gown

Model Winnie Harlow sizzles in sheer.

Uma Thurman cuts an impressive figure in red.

A model presents a creation during the Versace presentation in New York.

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber keeps it stylish in leather as she struts her stuff on the ramp.

It is a black-and-white look for Hailey Bieber.

The popular Versace prints will be seen on shoes now.

Presenting a trend you'll see more often on the runway -- safety pins used as accessories.

As the show wraps up, designer Donatella Versace walks down the catwalk. Seen sitting in the audience is editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour.