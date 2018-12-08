In pix: It's a beach party!

December 08, 2018 09:08 IST

Don't know what to wear to the beach? Wendell Rodricks gives you ample options to try.

The Bangalore Times Fashion Week saw many designers showcase their collections.

Goa-based Wendell Rodricks presented the Rainbow Warriors collection at the fashion week.

Check out some of his colourful creations on the ramp.

Miss India 2018 runner up Shreya Rao was the showstopper for Wendell Rodricks collection presented by Qtrove.

The colours were inspired from Goa, where the designer is based.

The monochrome monokini gets a vibrant makeover with coloured waistbands and a long caped sleeve with patches of colour on it.

The show was a tribute to the Supreme Court's landmark Section 377 judgement.

There were colour blocked tunics like these.

Paired with extended sleeves.

The backless ones were smartly accessorised.

There were sleeveless options too.

Dare to try this beach dress with a plunging neckline?

Thank you Wendell for such a lovely collection.