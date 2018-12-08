rediff.com

In pix: It's a beach party!

December 08, 2018 09:08 IST

Don't know what to wear to the beach? Wendell Rodricks gives you ample options to try.

The Bangalore Times Fashion Week saw many designers showcase their collections.

Goa-based Wendell Rodricks presented the Rainbow Warriors collection at the fashion week.

Check out some of his colourful creations on the ramp.

Wendell Rodricks presents The Rainbow Warriors collection at Bangalore Times Fashion Week

Miss India 2018 runner up Shreya Rao was the showstopper for Wendell Rodricks collection presented by Qtrove.
The colours were inspired from Goa, where the designer is based.
The monochrome monokini gets a vibrant makeover with coloured waistbands and a long caped sleeve with patches of colour on it.

Miss India 2018 runner up Shreya Rao was the showstopper for Wendell Rodricks collection presented by Qtrove.

The show was a tribute to the Supreme Court's landmark Section 377 judgement.

Wendell Rodricks presents The Rainbow Warriors collection at Bangalore Times Fashion Week

There were colour blocked tunics like these.

Wendell Rodricks presents The Rainbow Warriors collection at Bangalore Times Fashion Week

Paired with extended sleeves.

Wendell Rodricks presents The Rainbow Warriors collection at Bangalore Times Fashion Week

 The backless ones were smartly accessorised.

Wendell Rodricks presents The Rainbow Warriors collection at Bangalore Times Fashion Week

There were sleeveless options too.

Wendell Rodricks presents The Rainbow Warriors collection at Bangalore Times Fashion Week

Dare to try this beach dress with a plunging neckline?

Wendell Rodricks presents The Rainbow Warriors collection at Bangalore Times Fashion Week

Thank you Wendell for such a lovely collection.

 

