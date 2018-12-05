IN PIX: Chitrangada's boldest ramp appearance yet

rediff.com

Last updated on: December 05, 2018 13:04 IST

Her sexy moves will remind you of Bollywood's cabaret queen Helen.

Chitrangada Singh recently walked the ramp at Bangalore Fashion Week.

The 42-year-old actor-producer turned showstopper for Delhi-based designer label Gauri and Nainika.

And boy! She made our jaws drop.

Check out these photographs:

Chitrangada Singh walks for Gauri and Nainika

Chitrangada looked like a diva in this plunging black slit dress with feathered details. Photographs: Kind courtesy Bangalore Fashion Week

Chitrangada Singh walks for Gauri and Nainika

She let her hair loose in curls and flaunted her toned legs.

Chitrangada Singh walks for Gauri and Nainika

The collection mostly featured gowns, skirts and dresses in black organza and silk with floral accents and textured fabrics.

Chitrangada Singh walks for Gauri and Nainika

The stunning showstopper poses with the gorgeous designer behind the collection.

