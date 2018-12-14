Bride Isha wore Nita Ambani's wedding sari

Last updated on: December 14, 2018 09:37 IST

Nita Ambani had worn the sari nearly 35 years ago, on her wedding day.

Photographs: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Bride Isha Ambani thought of a brilliant way to surprise Nita Ambani on her wedding day.

Adding a personal touch to her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wedding lehenga, Isha used her mother's wedding sari as a dupatta.

The sari dates back to 35 years, when Nita tied the knot with Mukesh Ambani.

The dupatta beautifully contrasted the off-white lehenga the bride wore to her wedding.

'Isha wore a 16-panelled ghagra in two shades of off-white that featured a trail,' wrote designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, commenting on the wedding look. Each panel was hand-embroidered.

They added: 'Mughal jaalis and floral panels alternated in the finest zardozi, vasli, mukaish and nakshi work. Every flower or jaali was highlighted with crystals and sequins.'

As for the border of the sari, the zardozi borders featured red and vermilion hues, lending an auspiciousness to the ensemble.

Revealing Nita Ambani's look they wrote: 'Nita Ambani wore a light beige georgette ghagra hand-embroidered in the finest chikankari, mukaish and marodi work. It was highlighted with crystals, tamba sequins and edged with fuchsia pink borders.'

'Her gold blouse was hand-embroidered in the most intricate zardozi with crystals, and a shoulder dupatta to match. A pink tulle head dupatta in sequins jaali with borders completed the ensemble,' they added.