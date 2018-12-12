Desi swag! Bani J's cool bridal avatar will impress you

Last updated on: December 12, 2018 12:25 IST

Brides Today just unveiled their latest cover which features four incredible women, including Bani J in a new avatar.

Photograph: Courtesy Brides Today/Instagram

Four women, one cover! Brides Today's latest cover features Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gangroo.

Showcasing their stunning avatars, all the four cover girls look splendid.

However, it is the fearless and bold Bani J, who particularly caught our attention.

The former MTV VJ and Bigg Boss contestant cut an impressive figure in traditional red separates.

With her hair worn in perms and lips painted red, Bani is dressed to impress.

Sayani, on the other hand, unleashed the diva within in a stunning blush pink sari.

Sporting similar hair styles, Kirti and Maanvi looked gorgeous and chic.

The cover was photographed by Signe Vilstrup.

Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta strike a pose together. Photograph: Courtesy Brides Today/Instagram