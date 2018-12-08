Abs-olutely hot! Sonakshi puts on a racy display

December 08, 2018 08:00 IST

Cosmopolitan's December cover girl, Sonakshi Sinha flaunts her fit and fabulous bod.

Photograph: Courtesy Cosmopolitan

Leave it to Sonakshi Sinha to heat up a gloomy day.

The actor turns up the temperature on the cover of Cosmopolitan as she flaunts her fit and fab body.

The cover was shared by the magazine's official Instagram account.

'Our December issue featuring the effortlessly glamorous Sonakshi Sinha is here,' the mag wrote as they unveiled the cover.

The 31-year-old looked chic yet sexy in a blue pant-suit by designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

She completed the look with a skin-colour bralette and funky accessories.

In an interview with the mag, Sonakshi has spoken about her 'fittest, smartest, happiest version.'

'@alisona defining FIT,' wrote stylist Zunaili Malik, who styled Sonakshi.

The cover was shot by Rohan Shrestha.