6 celeb-inspired ways to wear red this Christmas

December 23, 2018 10:00 IST

These celebs will help you pull off the perfect Christmas look.

First up we have Sara Ali Khan who gives us a lesson on how to keep it short and simple in red. Photograph: Courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Want to keep your look glamorous? Take a cue from Alia Bhatt. Photograph: Courtesy Gauri and Nainika/Instagram

You can also go down the traditional route like Sayani Gupta. Photograph: Courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

How about a blazing red jumpsuit like Anushka Sharma? Photograph: Courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram

Kiara Advani shows you how to steal the limelight with your Christmas outfit. Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram