rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Whoa! 12,000 hours went into making Priyanka's lehenga

Whoa! 12,000 hours went into making Priyanka's lehenga

Last updated on: December 05, 2018 12:47 IST

It includes a million crystals!

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all smiles at their Delhi reception. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

12,000 hours.

80 craftsmen.

One million crystals.

That's what went into making Priyanka Chopra's lehenga for her wedding reception in Delhi.

While fashionistas are still getting over her Ralph Lauren wedding dress, Priyanka surprised fans with yet another splendid look.

At their first official reception, the actor wowed in a Falguni Shane Peacock shimmering silver blush lehenga that's fit for a princess.

Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock took to Instagram to comment about the look. 'Priyanka Chopra in a custom @falgunishanepeacockindia beaded outfit (which) took 12,000 hours of 80 craftsmen and a million crystals that sparkled and sang I Do.'

Styled by Ami Patel, the bespoke lehenga, embedded with crystals, had motifs from the Jodhpur wedding including elephants, birds, flowers and butterflies. 

Priyanka completed the look with exquisite diamond jewellery and red bangles.

Nick Jonas chose a tuxedo, worn with a bow-tie, for the occasion.

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Priyanka Chopra, Shane Peacock, Nick Jonas, Ralph Lauren, Ami Patel
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use