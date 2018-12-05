Whoa! 12,000 hours went into making Priyanka's lehenga

Last updated on: December 05, 2018 12:47 IST

It includes a million crystals!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all smiles at their Delhi reception. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

12,000 hours.

80 craftsmen.

One million crystals.

That's what went into making Priyanka Chopra's lehenga for her wedding reception in Delhi.

While fashionistas are still getting over her Ralph Lauren wedding dress , Priyanka surprised fans with yet another splendid look.

At their first official reception, the actor wowed in a Falguni Shane Peacock shimmering silver blush lehenga that's fit for a princess.

Designers Falguni and Shane Peacock took to Instagram to comment about the look. 'Priyanka Chopra in a custom @falgunishanepeacockindia beaded outfit (which) took 12,000 hours of 80 craftsmen and a million crystals that sparkled and sang I Do.'

Styled by Ami Patel, the bespoke lehenga, embedded with crystals, had motifs from the Jodhpur wedding including elephants, birds, flowers and butterflies.

Priyanka completed the look with exquisite diamond jewellery and red bangles.

Nick Jonas chose a tuxedo, worn with a bow-tie, for the occasion.