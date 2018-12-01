Hello gorgeous! Sonakshi is a princess in lilac

Meet the new fashion darling.
Sonakshi Sinha graced the cover of The Magazine in a lovely lilac off-shoulder gown.
With her hair worn loose, she completed the look with dramatic eyes and pink lips.
Unveiling the cover, the mag wrote: 'Bollywood's favourite star child has soon become fashion's favourite too!
'Versatile, talented and extremely grounded, @aslisona brings effortless charm to our latest magazine cover.'
Styled by Mohit Rai, the cover was shot by Vijit Gupta at Mumbai's St Regis.
