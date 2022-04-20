4 Home Remedies For Healthy Teeth

Dr Karishma Jaradi, head dental surgeon, Dentzz Dental, explains how cloves, garlic and saltwater can help tackle common dental problems.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meruyert Gonullu/Pexels.com

With the changing weather and dietary habits, keeping a check on your oral hygiene is of utmost importance.

Oral healthcare is directly linked with our overall health.

Your mouth is nothing but a reflection of health and a healthy mouth is undeniably a pleasing sight to see.

While some dental discomforts can be combated effortlessly, an extreme and unbearable toothache is a sign for immediate dental aid, and getting rid of it usually involves a lot of pain management.

To begin with, it is of prime importance to understand the root cause of the discomfort you are suffering from.

This helps to determine ways to come out of it and get relief from that pain, swelling, or any other symptoms.

A consistent saltwater rinse and cold compress application can naturally medicate minor irritation. But in case the pain does not condense in a day or two, it is advisable to seek medical help on an immediate basis.

Also, one must ensure to talk to their healthcare provider before performing any home-care remedies especially if one is expecting a baby, is breastfeeding or has any other medical condition that may cause more damage to their system.

If you are in pain but cannot immediately meet a dental expert, here are a few home remedies you can adhere to that may give you temporary relief:

1. Saltwater rinse

If the root cause of the toothache is due to inflammation of gums or food lodgement, the initial treatment to combat that pain should be through daily following a salt-water rinse routine.

It acts as a natural disinfectant to your teeth and aids in limiting inflammation and faster healing of tissues.

2. Keeping it cool

If your face is swollen due to inflammation and tooth pain, you must consider resting an ice pack against your cheek.

In some cases, swelling can also be caused by an abscess, which is a sack of pus and gunk deep in the roots of your tooth which can further cause major infection to your jaw and teeth.

Using a cold press ice pack is the best solution to bid adieu to this pain as it numbs the area causing reduced pain.

You may re-apply the application for 15-20 minutes in timely intervals to witness immediate results.

However, any kind of swelling should be considered an emergency, and professional help must be taken as soon as possible.

3. Clove it up

Cloves are known to be one of the most effective forms of natural remedy for curing toothaches.

Cloves contain eugenol which has a numbing and soothing action. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties fights gum infections and acts as a pain reliever.

You may gently rub it at the sore area, or soak a cotton ball and dab it against the tooth and gums.

4. Add some garlic

Garlic is used as an anti-inflammatory ingredient around the globe. It is very much effective to get rid of tooth pain as well.

This super ingredient is not only effective to destroy harmful bacteria that may cause dental plaque but using it in a form of allicin can act as a big pain reliever.

Garlic can be used in varied ways to ease the pain -- one can crush it to create a liquid paste and apply it gently in the affected area or one can simply chew raw garlic in the same direction where they are undergoing the pain to get quick relief.

Apart from seeking help and relying on these various home remedies to combat tooth pain, you must also follow other measures to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

Groom up your flossing skills

Simply brushing your teeth often isn't enough to remove plaque and prevent cavities. Flossing is an important action in upholding your oral healthcare.

Include flossing in your daily routine after brushing your teeth.

Flossing helps to reach out to the nooks and crannies of the teeth which need to be kept clean and at the pink of the health to maintain good oral hygiene.

Failure to floss regularly can cause breeding of bacteria in areas underneath gums and teeth which eventually leads to plaque development.

Along with flossing you also need to rinse your mouth after regular intervals of consuming food.

Rinsing with a good mouth wash will also help keep tooth decay away.

Say adios to sweet cravings

It is rightly said that, 'What you eat matters'.

Along with religiously following an effective oral health care regime, you must also maintain a healthy diet.

Overconsumption of sweets and sugary substances causes a major hike in the acidic level of one's mouth, thus attacking the healthy layer of the teeth leading to challenging dental hazards.

Refrain from binging on soft drinks or aerated drinks as they contain a higher amount of sugary ingredients which in the long run can cause major damage to your perfect healthy set of teeth.

It is also important to cut down on milk intake since the sugar deposits inside it can make a gateway for cavities inside your mouth.

It is always recommended to stick to a high-protein rich and well-balanced diet in order to achieve stronger gums and teeth.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.