8 Countries That Drink The Most Coke

8 Countries That Drink The Most Coke

November 28, 2025 12:40 IST

Coca-Cola addicts guzzle litres of the fizzy drink every day, often thoughtlessly, not realising how much they have chugged back.

With its caffeine, sodium, sugar, acidity, 100 calories per 250 ml can, health experts feel consuming even 1 can a day can be injurious to health, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, says WebMD.

Yet there are many places where fizzy drinks exceed the consumption of tap water.

Which are the countries that consume the most Coke in the world, according to World Population Review 2025 data?

coca cola

Photograph: Kind courtesy cottonbro studio/Pexels

1. USA

In a nation where burgers, pizzas, chips, french fries rule the roost, a chilled cola is a convenient and much-opted-for tag along. America, where Coke was invented in 1892 in Atlanta, naturally tops the global charts, consuming roughly 39.3 billion litres yearly.

coca cola

Photograph: Canva

2. Mexico

In many parts of the country, folks reach for a Coke so frequently that, according to some reports, it even outpaces plain drinking water. Behind America, Mexico claims a far away second position -- 19.5 billion litres of the bubbly drink annually.

 coca cola

Photograph: Kind courtesy alleksana/Pexels

3. China

China’s Coca-Cola began to become a habit in the People's Republic in 1927 when it arrived in Tianjin and Shanghai. Today, the country consumes around 10.8 billion litres, making it the third most Coke-thirsty market in the world.

 coca cola

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karola G/Pexels

4. Brazil

Brazil's Coca-Cola consumption is 8.7 billion litres per year and stands fourth on this list.

 coca cola

Photograph: Kind courtesy Danny Choo/Wikimedia Commons

5. Japan

Coca-Cola started its journey in Japan way back in 1957. Its reach grew massive, thanks largely to those everywhere-you-look vending machines that became part of Japan’s street culture. Today, the nation consumes nearly 7.5 billion litres year on year.

 coca cola

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karola G/Pexels

6. Germany

The sixth spot is claimed by Germany. Every year, Deutschland drinks 6.8 billion litres.

 coca cola

Photograph: Kind courtesy Retired electrician/Wikimedia Commons

7. Russia

Surprisingly Russians are avid Coke drinkers, knocking back 6.4 billion litres of the all-American drink annually, 7th highest Coca-Cola drinkers in the world.

 coca cola

Photograph: Kind courtesy Scott Dexter/Wikimedia Commons

8. India

Astoundingly India is not far behind in the race to consume Coke, gulping down a whopping 5.9 billion litres every year! That's a lot of fizz! 

