5 Tips To Spot And Dodge A Dating Scam

If a female user leaves her contact details, her social media handles in her bio or her photos, or she shares it too soon on chat, beware, warns Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating app.

While dating apps come with a myriad of good things and advantageous features, they have some vices too.

If you are not careful while navigating dating apps, you might find yourself in tricky situations.

Like the world itself, the world of online dating has fraudulent people and scammers waiting to con you.

Here is a list of scams people fall for in online dating:

#1. Customs scam

Suppose you have matched with someone, but they are not from India.

Or they say they are Indians living outside the country.

Your connection deepens over the days, and they say they have sent you a gift from abroad. And it is an expensive one.

Here's the catch. They will have you believe that the gift got stuck in customs, and you have to pay a certain amount to get it from the customs officer.

The motive here is to con you and extract money.

The best way to successfully avoid this is to not match with people outside the country.

Dating someone from so far away will come with its own set of challenges.

Also, the chances of getting scammed are on the higher side. And if someone claims to have sent you an expensive gift, don't believe you'll get it for a bargain.

#2. First date should be in a public place

34% of the female users of QuackQuack mentioned that while meeting their matches for the first time, they always choose a public area.

Some of these women disclosed that they inform at least one of their trusted friends or family members about their whereabouts.

Some basic precautions must be taken while using a dating app, and this is one of them.

Decline if your date wants you to meet them in a hotel or any other secluded area. Meeting in a popular cafe or a crowded restaurant is much safer.

#3. Suspicious user activity

If a female user leaves her contact details, her social media handles in her bio or her photos, or she shares it too soon on chat, beware.

It might sound sexist but the truth of the matter is that more often than not, these women, and sometimes men posing as women, try to lure you into talking to them.

They share their numbers and try to contact you through video calls. And there are instances when they have recorded lewd videos of their matches and tried to blackmail them into giving money.

Avoid sharing your number with a match too soon.

Exchange your contact details only when you feel comfortable. And even then, try to converse with them over voice calls.

#4. Catfishing!

You come across the profile of a beautiful girl or a handsome guy. Naturally, you want to match with them.

And, it's your lucky day. They accept your request.

But hold your horses. Ever heard of catfishing?

It is when one person poses to be someone else.

A beautiful girl might actually be a guy waiting to scam you, or vice versa.

The motive of this person is -- they will try to have something of you that you would not want others to ever find out, like a private video, obscene pictures, or any leverage. And then, they will threaten you to give them money.

The way to save yourself from getting conned is never to expose personal facts about yourself at the initial stages of dating.

#5. The 'I-need-financial-help' scam

There have been cases when a dater matched with someone they liked.

Things have been going well for a while, and suddenly, their match starts with their sob story.

They keep expressing how they are in dire need of money.

Do not give in to it. It is most likely a trick to rob you.

The easiest way to avoid such a situation is not to flaunt your wealth in your dating profile.

Don't share financial details with your matches. There's a good chance that people are gauging your wealth.

Your safety is in your own hands.

Being cautious and keeping your senses sharp is one way to dodge any bullet. Don't let scammers be an obstacle in finding your soulmate.