Dalai Lama: Lessons For Young Minds

The Dalai Lama's way of staying curious, kind and calm shows students how small daily habits can help them handle stress and live with heart.

As the Dalai Lama turns 90 today, July 6, 2025, the gentle monk who has lived in exile for over six decades continues to show how small daily habits can shape a meaningful life.

For students growing up in a busy, often stressful world, his example offers clear lessons about staying curious, being kind and keeping calm even when things get hard.

He continues to show that real strength does not come from power or fame. It grows slowly -- through curious eyes, an open heart, a steady mind and the courage to look beyond the self. And these small daily habits may be the best tools of all.

Remain curious

Even though he is a Buddhist monk, the Dalai Lama has spent much of his life asking questions that go far beyond religion.

He often meets scientists to learn more about the brain and how it is affected by meditation.

He once told a visitor he might have become an engineer if he hadn't been chosen as the Dalai Lama.

He invites physicists and psychologists to his home in Dharamsala to discuss new ideas.

His eagerness to understand the world shows students that learning doesn't stop with school, college or the university. It is healthy to wonder how things work, to ask questions and to blend scientific ideas with our values.

The Dalai Lama's long habit of seeking knowledge is a reminder that curiosity keeps the mind sharp and humble.

Build compassion into your day

If there is one value the Dalai Lama talks about more than any other, it is compassion. In his speeches and books, he often says we should think each morning: 'How can I be useful to someone today?'

Journalists who have followed him for years say he tries to live this message in simple ways -- through patient listening, gentle humour and concern for others.

The lesson here is to be kind every day and not just when it's easy.

Offering help to a fellow student, a friend or a family member, thanking anyone who helps you even in the smallest way or just being patient with someone who is having a tough time are small steps that build a caring heart over time.

Keep a steady routine

Even at 90, the Dalai Lama's days follow a careful rhythm. He reportedly rises around 3 am to meditate and study, meets visitors later in the day and spend time in quiet reflection before he goes to bed.

On festival days, he might laugh and sip tea with monks or schoolchildren.

This balance of discipline and joy is something youngsters can learn from.

Keeping a regular routine -- whether it's getting enough sleep, working with studying at set hours, or taking breaks -- helps lower stress. Even a few minutes of calm breathing before a test can make a big difference.

Plan for the future but don't cling to it

This year, the Dalai Lama has spoken openly about what will happen after he is gone. He has said that he plans to reincarnate according to Tibetan Buddhist customs and will not succumb to political pressure.

He also encourages young Tibetans to prepare for the future themselves, to take care of their culture and each other.

For students, this shows how planning ahead matter. It also shows that we need to reach out to others because we cannot do everything ourselves. It teaches the importance of teamwork and thinking beyond personal goals.

Stand firm without fighting

The Chinese government calls the Dalai Lama a separatist. But the Dalai Lama has repeatedly said he seeks more freedom for Tibetans within China through peaceful talks, not violence.

For young people who face disagreements at school or online, his calm way of speaking up without anger offers a valuable guide.

Standing firm for what you believe in does not have to mean being harsh. You can be strong and still show respect.