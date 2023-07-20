News
Confused About Your Tax Returns? Ask rediffGURUS

By rediffGURUS
July 20, 2023 14:53 IST
It’s tax returns season. Ask our tax experts Mihir Tanna, Hardik Parikh, Tejas Chokshi and Sanjeev Govila.

Income tax returns

IMAGE: Kindly note this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels.com

The dreaded deadline looms!

July 31, the date by which you need to file your income tax returns.

There are those among us who plan their tax-related investments carefully and breeze through this date.

For others, who are last minute investors, the scramble to find documents, invest and finally file their return before the due date is on.

If you have any questions regarding filing your I-T returns, do ask rediffGURUs.

Meet the rediffGURU tax experts.

Mihir TannaMihir Tanna has more than 10 years of experience in direct taxation, including filing income tax returns.
He regularly represents clients before the income tax authorities including the commissioner of income tax (appeal).
Ask Mihir Tanna your question HERE.

 

Hardik ParikhHardik Parikh is a chartered accountant with over 15 years of experience in taxation, accounting and finance.
He holds an MBA degree from IIM-Indore and heads his own advisory firm, Hardik Parikh Associates LLP.
Ask Hardik Parikh your question HERE.

 

Tejas ChokshiTejas Chokshi has over 20 years of experience in financial planning, income tax planning, strategic and risk advisory, banking and financial products and accounting and auditing.
He is an information system auditor, a forensic auditor and concurrent bank auditor.
Tejas has a master’s degree in management, audit and accounting from Gujarat University and has completed his CA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Ask Tejas Chokshi your question HERE.

 

Col Sanjeev GovilaColonel Sanjeev Govila (retd) is the founder of Hum Fauji Initiatives, a financial planning company dedicated to armed forces officers and their families.
He has over 12 years of experience in financial planning and is a SEBI certified registered investment advisor; he is also accredited with AMFI and IRDA.
Ask Colonel Sanjeev Govila your question HERE.

 

rediffGURUS
Read This Before Filing Your Tax Return

Seniors: Disclose All Income In ITR

