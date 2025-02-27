Check Out Wedding Decor Trends!

Wedding decor is going beyond aesthetics, embracing grand elements in a nod to the couples' personal stories.

IMAGE: Morocco-inspired souk recreated for a wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy, dreamzkrraftweddings/Instagram

1. Travel-themed markets

Wedding decor is borrowing from global and local markets, creating immersive experiences for guests.

For instance, at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding last year, lanes of Varanasi were recreated to showcase not just the food but also traditional crafts and handwoven sarees along with jewellery and furniture.

With Morocco-inspired souks, Chandni Chowk gullies with gotta-patti drapes, hand-painted walls, and flower markets, these venues recreate the travel diaries of the couple.

The wedding of social media influencers Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray took the trend to new heights with the theme being an Italian market in a piazza and a mandap styled after the Colosseum.

2. Artistic inspiration

Some couples are using their favourite art as the muse for their wedding decor.

Prerana Agarwal Saxena, founder and CEO of Theme Weavers Designs and WedEase, which handles both luxury and budget weddings, recently designed a vibrant, Frida Kahlo-inspired pre-wedding event, while Chennai-based A-Cube Project crafted a Van Gogh-inspired theme for a bespoke wedding in Puducherry.

Whether it's Mexican street setups or impressionist landscapes, artistic decor has become a unique way to express personality.

3. Layers, drapes & Alice in Wonderland

New Delhi-based Rani Pink's opulent style often includes layers of rich, hand-dyed fabrics, hand-woven drapes in phulkari and gotta-patti, and intricate embroidery.

For one wedding, her team created 1.4 million tassels, pearls strung like grapes, vintage chandeliers and fabric installations cascading from walls and ceilings.

Thousands of flowers -- jasmine, daisies, tube-roses, lilies, peonies, anthurium, orchids -- added to the fairytale setting.

Mumbai-based DreamzKrraft, meanwhile, designed an Alice in Wonderland-themed mehendi event with a floral keyhole entrance and the Mad Hatter's tea party, with cups, saucers, hats and clocks as part of the décor, given the bride's fondness for the classic. As part of the theme, artists dressed as characters from the book kept the guests engaged.

4. Ode to heritage

Anika Dhawan, founder of Rani Pink, is tapping into India's rich history through her maximalist, movie production-style wedding designs.

Drawing inspiration from the Mughal and Raj eras, a strong trend among couples, her decor is a visual treat -- imagine forts, princess courtyards, pink elephant sculptures to guide guests to the entrance, hand-blocked motifs of parrots, chintz and pomegranate in pale pinks and cardamom green, and pastel drapes.

Such is the demand that Dhawan is booked solid through February, with enquiries pouring in till the winter weddings of 2025.

5. Pop culture & Bollywood glam

Pop culture continues to influence wedding decor. Dhawan, for example, created an offbeat polo club-inspired sangeet that had a vintage library and a den-like vibe.

Bollywood themes, with red carpets, fake paparazzi, movie star cutouts, and invitations designed as movie tickets also remain a hit for couples looking to add cinematic flair to their celebrations.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com