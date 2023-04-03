ASK KHEVNA SHAH: 'I've been laid off, what do I do now?'

'Don't take being laid off personally or as a reflection of your performance if you have always been a good performer,' says HR Expert Khevna Shah.

rediffGURU Khevna Shah, who has over 14 years of experience in HR and is the head of human resources at Coverfox Insurance, can help.

Anonymous: Hi Khevna, From an HR perspective, does it pose an issue or conflict of interest for my boss and me to start an unrelated side business together (a totally different industry than our place of employment, never using work resources for this)?

It may not pose conflict of interest but it is in good stance to declare it to your current company any other business interests/ventures you get into.

It is not only an ethical practice but a must since, irrespective of the nature of business, it is imperative that you let your employer know of any other commercial activities that you are involved in (even if it is pro bono).

Anuradha: My class 10 & 12 marks are not good. I want to do MBA. How can I build my CV to get admission in a decent MBA college? I am good at basketball and sketching.

It's okay if you did not do great in your 10th & 12th grades... now is the time to pick it up!

Most MBA colleges will be happy to overlook your high school grades if you score well in the entrance tests (CAT, XAT, GMAT if you're applying abroad or others) and prep well for the assessments (group discussions /personal interview).

You can focus on your basketball and sketching skills -- hone them and participate at the college/ zone/ state levels and gather some certifications to validate your competencies.

Harsha: Hi Khevna madam, I am a mechanical engineer from Bangalore aged 49 years, during starting of my career, worked for 2 MNCs in Sales & Marketing, then started my own business and running it for last 20 years , but now due to unethical and unhealthy competitions in my field, I am not sure how I am going to continue in my business, I am good in technical learning, negotiations and strategies.. plz advise me if i can look for a job suiting my background after such a long period of owning a business or can I get a freelance marketing job in industrial sectors? I am also very good in technical and nontechnical content writing.. I am very much in a confused state, plz help

Of course you can reboot and get back to the corporate world.

Be sure to be able to explain clearly what you've been up to (your learnings, setbacks, strengths, skills) in your entrepreneurial venture and you may surprisingly find it an additional feather in your cap instead of being weighed down by it.

First thing though that I'd suggest is to clear your head and pick your lane -- what is it that you want to pursue: freelance marketing or content writing or sales and then draw up your resume to take it from there.

Anonymous: Hi every one I am working in a reputed group of company and having good position and good responsibility of my company, but last few month it has been observed that my boss is ignoring and bypassing me some how. He is promoting my juniors and playing a dirty politics, such as divide and rule. I had a chat with my top boss regarding this but no positive response till time. We had hot discussion with my boss. in my opinion top management is also listening of my boss and he is doing unethical job in group. Please advise the option. please help me out.

You already did the right thing by approaching your skip level when you realised that you are not being heard by your manager.

In case you are convinced that the culture and management of the company is not suitable for you, the alternative could be to find something that is more apt for your professional growth and temperament.

Suresh: Suddenly without any valid reasons I have been laid off from my job with an notice of 30 days saying that company has insisted to do so, we have always been best performer but such action was not expected, kindly suggest what to do know

Hi Suresh.

As per the employment contract, both the employer and the employee have the option to terminate the contract with/without any reason whatsoever.

I understand that while this seems technically sound, it impacts one emotionally and professionally.

The company may have had business reasons/ a strategic shift owing to which they may have been forced to take such a decision.

The first piece is to not take it personally or as a reflection of your performance if you have always been a good performer.

The second would be to accept the situation and use social media (LinkedIn) and job portals to get moving with your next venture.

Experiences -- good/ bad/ ugly -- are a part of our professional journey and the more resilience you develop, the more successful you'll be.

Mulling over the reasons or being bitter toward your ex-employer will only be waste of your energy. So pick yourself up and propel forward.

