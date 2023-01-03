News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ananya's Gesture Will Melt Your Heart

Ananya's Gesture Will Melt Your Heart

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
January 03, 2023 09:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ananya Panday came out strongly in support of strays when she paid a visit to the YODA shelter in Khar, north west Mumbai, and donated a tonne of dog biscuits, as part of an initiative with pet brand Drools and retail outlet JUSTDOGS.

The animal welfare organisation has two shelters in Mumbai, one in Haryana and a fourth coming up in Lonavala, where it is involved in the R3s -- rescue, rehab, release/rehoming of homeless dogs. They have found homes apparently for over 20,000 dogs.

Sporting ripped white chinos and a Drools tee with a message about the cause, the Bollywood actor charmingly showed her love for canines.

Ananya partners with Drools India to save community animals

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

'My heart goes out to these innocent beings who deserve boundless affection and care rather than apathy... It is no secret that millions of homeless stray animals go hungry day after day.'

Ananya Pandey partners with Drools to save community animals

Ananya met the staff at the YODA shelter and lavished affection on their charges and donated six months of pet food.

Brand ambassador for Drools, Ananya owns two dogs, Fudge and Astro, who she calls the real celebs of her home.

Ananya Pandey

'All I can hope and pray for is that everyone does their bit to make a difference in the lives of animals', was the the actor's appeal, adding 'A little bit of care and nurture from each can certainly go a long way'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
These pet pics will bring a smile on your face
These pet pics will bring a smile on your face
Owning a dog may add years to your life
Owning a dog may add years to your life
Wow! This dog lives a celebrity's life
Wow! This dog lives a celebrity's life
Will Kartik-Kiara Make Magic Again?
Will Kartik-Kiara Make Magic Again?
Who Is This Stylish Indian Golfer?
Who Is This Stylish Indian Golfer?
How Covid Spiked Gold Smuggling
How Covid Spiked Gold Smuggling
EPL PIX: Relentless Brentford rattle Liverpool
EPL PIX: Relentless Brentford rattle Liverpool

More like this

So cute! These celebs adopted strays

So cute! These celebs adopted strays

Have you seen such a happy dog?

Have you seen such a happy dog?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances