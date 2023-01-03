Ananya's Gesture Will Melt Your Heart

Ananya Panday came out strongly in support of strays when she paid a visit to the YODA shelter in Khar, north west Mumbai, and donated a tonne of dog biscuits, as part of an initiative with pet brand Drools and retail outlet JUSTDOGS.

The animal welfare organisation has two shelters in Mumbai, one in Haryana and a fourth coming up in Lonavala, where it is involved in the R3s -- rescue, rehab, release/rehoming of homeless dogs. They have found homes apparently for over 20,000 dogs.

Sporting ripped white chinos and a Drools tee with a message about the cause, the Bollywood actor charmingly showed her love for canines.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

'My heart goes out to these innocent beings who deserve boundless affection and care rather than apathy... It is no secret that millions of homeless stray animals go hungry day after day.'

Ananya met the staff at the YODA shelter and lavished affection on their charges and donated six months of pet food.

Brand ambassador for Drools, Ananya owns two dogs, Fudge and Astro, who she calls the real celebs of her home.

'All I can hope and pray for is that everyone does their bit to make a difference in the lives of animals', was the the actor's appeal, adding 'A little bit of care and nurture from each can certainly go a long way'.