Amritsari Kulcha Among World's Best Dishes

TasteAtlas, the culinary platform, has unveiled its Awards 25/26

Drawn from an analysis of 453,720 verified reviews, covering 11,781 different foods in its archive, it has drawn up a list of the world's top 100 dishes.

Representing India among these prestigious rankings is Amritsari Kulcha, Murgh Makhani and the ever-popular Hyderabadi Biryani, each earning global appreciation for their outstanding flavours.

Let's have a look at the top 7 dishes around the globe this year...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Overkill53/Wikimedia Commons

1. Vori-Vori

Interestingly a less-known but not less-loved Paraguayan dish is at the very top of this list.

It is a kind of soup that has soft dumplings, crafted from maize flour and cheese, bobbing in it. These are simmered in broth, with chicken, vegetables and fresh seasonings.

It has a popular presence on tables anywhere in Paraguay.

Vori mean little ball. Its distinctive name originates from Guarani, Paraguay's indigenous language, where repeating a term convey plenty or richness, an appropriate name for a stunningy yummy stew.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Valerio Capello/Wikimedia Commons

2. Pizza Napoletana

The second-most popular food item in the world this year is no surprise.

Pizzas are just about everyone's favourite treat.

The authentic Pizza Napoletana's charm comes from its simplicity, offered in just two classic styles -- marinara with tomato, garlic and oregano and margherita topped with tomato, mozzarella and basil.

The dough is prepared using only four ingredients: Wheat flour, water, salt and natural or brewer's yeast, with no oil or sugar added, staying faithful to the traditional Italian recipe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy lazy fri13th/Wikimedia Commons

3. Tajarin Al Tartufo Bianco d'Alba

Italy hops back onto this list once more.

From Italy's Piedmont, in the northwest, comes an indulgent pasta that celebrates Alba's prize mushroom... pardon us, truffle.

Fine, ribbon-slender fresh egg-yolkey noodles are prepared by hand, then dressed sparingly with butter, a hint of spice and shavings of the rare white truffles. Ooh la la!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bangrapip/Wikimedia Commons

4. Sate Kambing

Travelling across the globe eastwards, there's a standout goat meat dish from Java, Indonesia.

Skewered bite-size pieces cooked over an open fire are a local obsession.

Before roasting, the tender pieces are infused with a spiced marinade that uses galangal, pineapple juice, soy sauce and onions. The roasting process is very long. Slow charring creates a bold, smoky flavour in the meat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eaeeae/Wikimedia Commons

5. Cağ Kebabı

Originating from Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, lamb is marinated overnight or longer with black pepper, onions, basil and then slow-roasted, stacked, on a horizontal spit over wood embers, and expertly carved into tender slices.

It is served straight from the skewer or wrapped in warm lavash.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Benoît Prieur/Wikimedia Commons

6. Kontosouvli

The third variety of kebabs or skewered roasted meat to make this list, the well-loved Greek speciality features generous cuts of pork.

The meat is steeped in a fragrant blend of herbs, oil, citrus and wine. Spit roasting brings about a beautifully crisp exterior while keeping the centre moist and succulent.

Photograph: Kind courtesy MiguelAlanCS/Wikimedia Commons

7. Arroz Tapado

The first rice entree to find a spot, Peru's Arroz Tapado recently was voted the most popular rice dish in the world by TasteAtlas.

Steamed rice forms neat layers around a filling of minced beef, cooked with vegetables, tomato purée, aromatic onions+garlic, which is finished with olives and pieces of boiled egg.

=

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Dwivedi/Wikimedia Commons

17. Amritsari Kulcha

India's kulcha from Punjab -- 17th position among these rankings -- is India's first entry.

The Punjabi flatbread is a signature delight of Amritsar.

Soft and leavened, it is filled with spiced mashed potatoes and chopped onions and then baked. A street food fave, it is both crisp and fluffy. And, of course, delicious.