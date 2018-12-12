Amitabh, Jaya, Kiara arrive for Isha Ambani's wedding

December 12, 2018 16:40 IST

The baraatis have arrived and so have the guests.

Reliance's Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is getting married to Anand Piramal, founder Piramal Realty on December 12 in Mumbai.

With 600 guests and an estimated budget upward of USD 10 million, it could well be one of the most expensive weddings of the year.

The Ambani residence is lit up and the guests have started trickling in.

Isha's brother Akash Ambani who got engaged to Shloka Mehta earlier this year is seen riding a horse outside the residence. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Joining Akash is Anant Ambani, left and Mukesh Ambani, centre.

Mukesh's younger brother Anil Ambani has also arrived.

The boys -- Isha's brothers and first cousins -- are colour co-ordinated.

Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend Radhika Merchant has also arrived.

Designer Manish Malhotra is among the first guests to arrive.

Kiara Advani was also spotted at the venue.

Doesn't she look gorgeous in this encrusted lehenga?

Amitabh Bachchan came in with daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli.

Jaya Bachchan is dressed in a white and sheer saree wih floral motifs.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra poses with wife Anupama and daughter Zuni.

The baraatis can be seen dancing outside the venue.

There are professional dancers too.

The sound of dhols are addictive.