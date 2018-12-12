rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Amitabh, Jaya, Kiara arrive for Isha Ambani's wedding

Amitabh, Jaya, Kiara arrive for Isha Ambani's wedding

December 12, 2018 16:40 IST

The baraatis have arrived and so have the guests.

Reliance's Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is getting married to Anand Piramal, founder Piramal Realty on December 12 in Mumbai.

With 600 guests and an estimated budget upward of USD 10 million, it could well be one of the most expensive weddings of the year.

The Ambani residence is lit up and the guests have started trickling in.

Isha ambani wedding celebrations

Isha's brother Akash Ambani who got engaged to Shloka Mehta earlier this year is seen riding a horse outside the residence. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Isha ambani wedding celebrations

Joining Akash is Anant Ambani, left and Mukesh Ambani, centre.

Isha ambani wedding celebrations

Mukesh's younger brother Anil Ambani has also arrived.

Isha ambani wedding celebrations

The boys -- Isha's brothers and first cousins -- are colour co-ordinated.

Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend Radhika Merchant has also arrived.

Isha ambani wedding celebrations

Designer Manish Malhotra is among the first guests to arrive.

Isha ambani wedding celebrations

Kiara Advani was also spotted at the venue.

Isha ambani wedding celebrations

Doesn't she look gorgeous in this encrusted lehenga?

Amitabh Bachchan came in with daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli.

Jaya Bachchan is dressed in a white and sheer saree wih floral motifs.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra poses with wife Anupama and daughter Zuni.

The baraatis can be seen dancing outside the venue.

There are professional dancers too.

The sound of dhols are addictive.

Tags: Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Kiara Advani, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use