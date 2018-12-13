rediff.com

Kareena, Deepika, Priyanka at Isha Ambani's wedding

Last updated on: December 13, 2018 10:54 IST

B-Town was in full attendance at Isha and Anand's wedding. Scroll down to take a look at what the celebs wore.

Thrice as nice! Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan colour coordinated their looks for the wedding. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI

 

Diva in white! Deepika Padukone wowed in a while Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari, paired with a red blouse. Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all smiles. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Janhvi cut an impressive figure in their traditional separates. While Khushi chose a Manish Malhotra creation, Janhvi was dressed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

 

Isn't she such a charmer in this red and gold lehenga? Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

 

Madhuri Dixit Nene opted for an ivory lehenga by JADE. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Disha Patani sizzled in white. Photograph: Courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt kept it classy in a white and blue lehenga. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Lady in red Gauri Khan. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI

 

Meet the Bachchans! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a breathtaking entry in a red sari. She was joined by Abhishek and Aradhya. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Karan Johar wore a pastel coloured sherwani with applique work. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Priyanka Chopra couldn't take her eyes off Nick Jonas. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

The newly wed couple were seen holding hands and posing romantically for the cameras. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Mukesh Ambani welcomed Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

While Kiran chose a blue and grey lehenga, Aamir settled for white separates. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Prasoon Joshi matched his turban with the baraatisPhotograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Isha's to-be sister-in-law Shloka Mehta was also present. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Akash and Shloka stepped out to greet guests. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters 

 

Groom Anand Piramal didn't quite seem to enjoy the media attention. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Tags: Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Isha, Aishwarya Rai, Kiran Rao
 

