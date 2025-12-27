7 Fertility Temples Across The World

Having a child is amost important human wish.

Where do people turn when hope, desire and the promise of new life hang in the balance?

There are sacred sites dedicated to fertility and blessings and they can be found right from the misty hills of Bhutan to the bustling streets of Bangkok and even in ancient Mayan ruins in Mexico.

Couples journey miles to offer prayers, strange symbols, or even carved idols. What is it about these temples, shrines and caves that restores their faith?

Join us as we explore the world's fertility temples.

Kamakhya Temple, Assam

Maa Kamakhya, also known as Kameswari, is the celebrated deity of longing and passion. Her iconic temple crowns Nilachala Hill in the western region of Guwahati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mannarasala

Mannarasala Sree Nagaraja temple, Kerala

Did you know that Mannarasala Sree Nagaraja temple in Haripad is one of the world's most revered snake shrines?

Nestled in a peaceful forest clearing, this ancient site draws couples praying for children.

And here's the fascinating part: After their baby is born, families return to give thanks, often bringing new serpent idols as offerings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bernard Gagnon/Wikimedia Commons

Chimi Lhakhang Monastery, Bhutan

Near Lobesa, in Bhutan's Punakha district, Chimi Lhakhang, sometimes referred to as Chime monastery or temple, was established in 1499 by Ngawang Chogyal, the 14th abbot of the Ralung monastery from the Drukpa Kagyu lineage. This sacred site holds a unique place in Bhutanese tradition.

Step inside and you'll find the original wooden phallus brought from Tibet, a symbol of fertility.



Childless couples receive a sacred wooden phallus on a silver rod for blessings. When a baby is born, they return to have the child blessed, with its name inscribed on bamboo and placed on the altar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy YanelaSh/Wikimedia Commons

Chucuito Temple, Peru

The temple houses 86 phallic stones, some a towering five feet high, each steeped in myth and ritual. According to AtlasObscura, the location drew women hoping to conceive.

Under the direction of a spiritual guide, they clamber onto the peculiar mushroom-like rocks and to be showered with chicha, a traditional corn brew, believed to boost fertility.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ddalbiez/Wikimedia Commons

Chao Mae Tuptim Shrine, Bangkok

Dating back to the early 20th century, this is one of Bangkok's oldest sacred sites. Commonly referred to as the Penis shrine, it is dedicated to Chao Mae Tubtim, a female spirit of fertility.

Women seeking a child flock here, leaving offerings of lotus and jasmine in the hope of blessings and an issue.

Tucked behind the Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, beside the banks of the Khlong Saen Saep, the shrine welcomes visitors daily from 8 am to 5 pm.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karelj/Wikimedia Commons

Phra Nang Cave, Krabi, Thailand

Ever wondered why the Phra Nang Cave is filled with carved wooden lingams? These symbols of fertility aren't just decorations. Local legend says that if you set a wooden lingam afloat at high tide along the Krabi coast, it will eventually find its way to the cave. Could this be the secret behind its mystical charm?

Photograph: Kind courtesy TonyKnaff/Wikimedia Commons

San Gervasio, Cozumel, Mexico

Perched at the northern part of Cozumel island off Mexico's Yucatán peninsula is a remarkable archaeological site of the pre-Columbian Mayan civilisation.

Once a bustling centre of devotion, it was dedicated to Ix Chel, the venerable goddess of childbirth, fertility, healing, drawing pilgrims who sought her blessings across the island.