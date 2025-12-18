6 Wearable Air Purifier For Daily Use

As we go deeper into winter and air quality grows increasingly troubling, people are now relying on N95 coverings to shield their lungs from toxins and irritants.

A sleek, wearable air purifier is a smart alternative.

1. Atovio Wearable & Portable Air Purifier

Tested at IIT Kanpur and proudly crafted in India, this compact personal device delivers powerful purification without the need for filters.

It tackles ultra-fine particles -- from PM0.01 to PM10 -- and has demonstrated remarkable results in lowering AQI and other harmful pollutants, cutting nearly all impurities within an hour. All of this comes at a price of ₹3,499.

2. NEWDRU Wearable Air Purifier

Its long-lasting, rechargeable battery runs for up to 15 hours, while the negative ion technology helps keep the air around you fresher wherever you go. Feather-light and effortlessly smart, it’s ideal for travel or daily use -- at just ₹2,372.

3. OxiBud Air Purifier

OxiBud is a wearable, whisper-quiet air purifier that runs without filters and refreshes the air around you using a powerful ioniser.

Capable of releasing up to 120 million negative ions, it helps clear dust, pollen, smoke and other impurities, as you move through your day.

Supported by recognised national and international approvals, it’s available for ₹2,899.

4. PGT Portable Air Purifier

The PGT wearable purifier sits comfortably around the neck and uses a HEPA system to tackle most airborne impurities, including PM2.5 and smog. Designed and manufactured in India, it's compact, practical, and simple to take anywhere. Priced at ₹3,499.

5. Dymtrus Wearable Air Purifier

Powered by a USB-rechargeable 500 mAh battery, it runs for roughly 8 to 10 hours without interruption and at only 60 gm, it feels barely there. Designed as a compact personal ioniser, it helps reduce dust, smoke and everyday allergens. It's available for ₹2,499.

6. Loopoburq Wearable Air Purifier

Loopoburq is an ultra-light wearable purifier, tipping the scales at only 29 gm and built for all-day comfort. With an impressive 120-hour battery and rapid charging, it operates without filters and helps clear dust, smoke, pollen, odours and common allergens. Suitable for adults, children, travel and office use alike, it's priced at ₹3,299.