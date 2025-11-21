10 Tips To Grow Your Brand On Social Media

Stop hiding behind that reel. It's time to use social media to build your brand and boost your business, says Vinayak Burman.

If you have a phone, you likely have at least one social media account.

And you'd agree that, with social media, the possibilities are endless.

If you are a new business or you plan to launch your first business through social media, you are already on the right track.

Social media is not simply a marketing engine in today's clearly digital-first world; it is your storefront.It is your voice. And it is often, for many, their first impression of your brand.

For rookie entrepreneurs, it is easy to get consumed by trends, vanity metrics or simply posting without a plan.

But the great news is that if you have the right plan in place, social media can be one of the most effective (and cost-efficient) engines of growth for your brand.

1. Define your brand's voice

Before publishing your first story or reel, take a moment to decide how your brand will communicate with the audience.

Decide on the tone you want to use. It could be professional, warm or inspiring. But make sure it aligns with your core value/s.

This will help build familiarity and trust from the beginning. It will also help you set your brand apart.

2. Choose the right platforms

As tempting as it may be, you don't need to have a presence on all social media platforms.

Research and decide the best place to connect with your target audience.

For instance, if your brand is very Gen Z, Instagram will likely serve your brand's needs. However, if you are selling to a B2B audience, LinkedIn is likely to be more effective.

3. Plan your content in advance

Consistency is important.

Instead of random posts, keep a weekly or monthly content calendar; this will ensure that your messaging is cohesive. It also allows you to sidestep the last-minute post panic.

4. Use high-quality visuals

Even if you're a small business, try and use good lighting for your pictures along with a clean layout and graphics.

Strong visuals will help make your brand look and feel credible and professional.

5. Engage with authenticity

Don't just post content; you have to interact as well.

You must set aside time to reply to comments, participate in conversations and allow your audience to feel seen and significant.

Authentic engagement creates trust faster than any promotional ad.

6. Involve your customers

Encourage customers to share their experiences with your product or service and repost them (with their permission of course).

This will help you build a strong community of people who can be your future brand ambassadors.

7. Track analytics

Whatever tool you are using to track performance metrics, pay close attention to what's working and what isn't.

Tracking metrics like reach, engagement and conversions will help you refine your strategy over time.

8. Collaborate with local and micro-influencers

Unless you have a budget for it, you'd agree that larger influencers can be expensive.

Instead, you should focus and collaborate with micro-influencers and local content creators who have more engaging communities. This way, you can get more value for your money.

9. Find interesting ways to tell your founder story

People connect with people.

No matter how small your brand is, when you share your journey, your vision or the 'why' behind your business, you automatically humanise your brand and make it unique when compared to faceless competitors.

10. Experiment with different formats

Social media offers unlimited formats for content creation. Instead of static posts, you can try reels, carousels, polls, lives and blogs.

Keep trying to see what works best for your audience.

10 Don'ts

1. Don't blindly buy followers or likes

Considering the pressure of reaching the first 1,000 followers, buying followers or likes may seem like a valid option. However, since these followers will not engage with or convert into paying customers for your product or service, it is not worth the investment.

It is better to focus on natural (or organic) growth, even if it takes longer, to gain more valuable followers.

2. Don't post without a strategy

Posting random things can create inconsistent messaging/branding. Always have a clear intention behind anything you share.

3. Don't take criticism personally

Before you create your online profile and go public, you must remember that not every comment is going to be kind or useful.

You will have to learn to find constructive feedback amidst the noise and make sure to disassociate your emotions from your strategy.

4. Don't overpost or spam

Flooding feeds can irritate followers. Quality beats quantity always.

5. Don't copy your competitors

While comparing your progress to your competitors is a great idea, blindly copying their ideas won't help you to be remembered.

Instead, try and understand what they are doing right. You can adapt their ideas with care to fit your brand and personality.

6. Don't forget to customise your bio and links

Your social bio is prime real estate. Try to keep it short, punchy and make sure to have your website or product link labelled and easy to find.

7. Don't mix personal drama with business

Remember that your business accounts are not the place for personal rants or family feuds. Always show professionalism online to protect your brand reputation.

8. Don't ignore trends entirely

You don't need to ride every viral dance. However, ignoring the trends can make you look outdated.

Once in a while, choose a trend that best fits your voice.

9. Don't expect overnight results

Building a loyal audience takes time. Be patient, keep showing up, and focus on the long game.

10. Don't underestimate the power of community

Social media is not a megaphone. It is a two-way street.

Building your audience and creating a sense of belonging will turn your followers into advocates.

Online platforms provide first-time entrepreneurs an equal footing to compete, connect and grow without significant budgets.

If you are deliberate, authentic and strategic, you can leverage your social platforms to help you build a powerful growth engine for your business.

Don't get caught up in the idea of going viral overnight; focus on building something real, meaningful and capable of lasting growth over time.

Vinayak Burman is a corporate lawyer and the founder and managing partner at Vertices Partners. He has been an advisor to several start-ups and is also the founder and creator of The Lifeboat podcast.